Thunder Weekly, November 22

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita faced the Tulsa Oilers last weekend for the first time this season. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, November 19

Wichita at Tulsa, 4-3 W (SO)

Saturday, November 20

Tulsa at Wichita, 5-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 24

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, November 26

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Hajoca and Heartland Credit Union.

Saturday, November 27

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Pirates and Princesses Night, presented by Happily Ever After Parties.

Sunday, November 28

Rapid City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., Machinists Union Local Lodge 839 Community Night.

WICHITA

HOME: 3-3-0-0

AWAY: 3-2-0-0

OVERALL: 6-5-0-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 4-0-0-0

Rank: T-4th, Western Conference, 12 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 6

Assists: Cam Clarke, 9

Points: Matteo Gennaro, Jay Dickman, 11

+/-: Carter Johnson, Nick Minerva, +6

PIM: Sean Allen, 52

WORKHORSE - Evan Buitenhuis continues to be a workhorse for the Thunder. He has started every game so far this season for the Thunder and went 2-0-0 this past week. He pushed his goals-against down to 2.36 and his save percentage to .927. Buitenhuis is first in minutes played (661), tied for first in wins (6) and first in saves (328).

TEAM LEAD - Jay Dickman and Matteo Gennaro pulled into a first-place tie for the team-lead in points with 11. Dickman has a four-game scoring streak, netting two goals and four assists in that span. Gennaro recorded two goals on Saturday, which is his first multi-goal game of the season.

HEY ROOK - Carter Johnson has been a steady addition to the Thunder lineup. He has extended his scoring streak to four games, netting three goals and four assists over that span. The rookie from Miami (OH) is tied for ninth in rookie scoring with nine points (5g, 4a).

SWIFT SWEDE - Tim Soderlund recorded his first goal in a Thunder uniform on Saturday night. He also added two helpers, helping him earn first star honors of the game. The Swedish forward has five points (1g, 4a) in five games so far this season.

FIRST TIMER - Christian Hausinger recorded his first goal as a pro on Saturday night. The rookie defenseman has two points since joining the Thunder. He turned pro this year after completing a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls (NCAA DIII).

SPECIAL - The Thunder penalty kill has been solid over the last three games. Wichita has killed off 13-straight penalties and held Tulsa to an 0-for-9 mark over the weekend. Wichita is fifth at home on the kill (92.3%), third on the road (87.5%) and first in the league (90%).

THUNDERBOLTS... Cam Clarke is tied for first with two shorthanded assists...Nick Minerva recorded his first career two-goal game on Friday...Carter Johnson is second in shooting percentage (45.5%)...Sean Allen is third in penalty minutes with 52, tied for second in majors with four...Wichita is fourth in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.18)

