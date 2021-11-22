Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 5

INDY FUEL WEEK 5 RESULTS: 2-1-0-0, 4-7-0-1 Overall

Wednesday, November 17 - Fuel 1 vs Fort Wayne 0:

In the first meeting of the two teams, the Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday night. Scoring an early goal in the first period, the Fuel would hold on for the remainder of the game to win 1-0.

Friday, November 19 - Fuel 5 vs Wheeling 2:

In the second meeting of the season, the Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Friday. After trading goals in the first period, the Fuel would eventually total five goals to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Saturday, November 20 - Fuel 3 vs Kalamazoo 5

In their third and final home game of the week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. After scoring four straight goals in the first and second period, the Wings would hold off the Fuel to take the 5-3 win at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

INDY FUEL WEEK 6 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, November 24 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Friday, November 26 - Fuel at Toledo (7:15 p.m. ET, Huntington Center)

Saturday, November 27 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

HOME COOKING

Playing all three of their games at home in Week 5, the Fuel earned their first back-to-back wins this season on Wednesday and Friday. Second-year goaltender Cale Morris played both games and earned his first professional shutout in Wednesday's win over the Fort Wayne Komets.

AFFILIATE HELPERS

During their three-game homestand, the Fuel outscored their opponents 9-7. AHL-contracted players combined for five of the goals as well as two assists and a shutout from Cale Morris. Indy has seen massive contributions from their Rockford players this season. Chad Yetman currently leads the team in points (4g, 9a) and Cliff Watson leads all Fuel defensemen in goals (4).

OIL DROPS:

Cedric Lacroix is riding a three-game point streak

Spencer Watson has four points in his last five games (2g, 2a)

Chad Yetman is one of five Blackhawks prospects currently averaging a point or more per game

The other four include Taige Harding, Jalen Luypen, Colton Dach and Lukas Reichel

With two assists on Saturday, Jared Thomas picked up his first points since November 9

Mike Lee has three assists in his last two games

Lee is second among ECHL defensemen in assists

Cliff Watson currently has four goals and an assist in his last four games

Brent Gates has tallied four goals and an assist in his last four games

Cale Morris earned his first professional shutout on Wednesday night

Morris has earned wins in his last two starts

Team Notes

The Fuel are 7th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (16.08 per game)

Through their first 12 games, the Fuel are 3-3-0-0 at home and 1-4-0-1 on the road

Indy is 3-3-0-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

The Fuel power play is 18th in the ECHL at 16.7%

The penalty kill is 25th at 76.4%

Entering week 5, the Fuel have the 5th highest goals against per game in the league (3.67)

The Fuel are 3-0-0-0 when leading after the first period but are 1-4-0-0 when trailing after the first

