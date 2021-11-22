Weekly Roundup: Four-Game Week up Next for Glads

November 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-4-0-0) picked up one win out of four games last week after two games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-6-0-0) and two games against the Cincinnati Cyclones (7-5-0-0). The Glads gear up for four more games this week, three of which will be played in Duluth on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena.

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators kick off a three-game homestand this week, starting on Tuesday against the Orlando Solar Bears (6-5-1-0). Then on Thursday, Atlanta welcomes in the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for a Thanksgiving Day bout. The South Carolina Stingrays (5-5-0-0) visit Duluth on Saturday for a 7:30 PM matchup. The Glads finish the week on the road with a Sunday afternoon tilt in North Charleston against the Stingrays. Tickets for Tuesday's Game vs Orlando Tickets for Thursday's Game vs Greenville Tickets for Saturday's Game vs South Carolina Early Week Falter

Atlanta fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-2 on Monday at home. After taking an early lead on Greg Campbell's first goal of the season, the Gladiators surrendered three straight goals to the Swamp Rabbits and trailed 3-1 in the second. Cody Sylvester found the back of the net for Atlanta late in the middle period, but Greenville pulled away with two more third-period tallies.

Friday Bounce Back

The Gladiators took down the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-1 on Friday night at Gas South Arena. Tyler Kobryn netted his first marker of the season, and Gabe Guertler scored a goal with half a second remaining in the first period. Sylvester scored late in the second period to record a goal in his sixth straight game.

Saturday Stumble

Atlanta fell to Cincinnati 4-2 on Saturday at home. Elijah Vilio and Tim Davison bagged the goals for the Glads, but three unanswered tallies from Cincinnati sunk Atlanta. The Gladiators outshot the Cyclones 42-34.

Glads Fall in Weekend Finale

The Gladiators dropped their final game of the weekend 4-1 on Sunday against the Swamp Rabbits in Greenville. Eric Neiley scored Atlanta's only goal.

Transaction Report:

Nov. 20 - F Hugo Roy Reassigned from Belleville to Atlanta

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.