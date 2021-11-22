South Carolina Signs Defenseman Sorensen

November 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Hank Sorensen on Monday.

Sorensen, 23, comes to Charleston following two seasons at Northern Michigan University. While at NMU, the blueliner appeared in 52 games, tallying 16 points (four goals, 12 assists). The native of Wayzata, MN made his collegiate debut on October 11, 2019 against Michigan State University, scoring his first career goal in the contest. Sorensen finished the season with 38 blocked shots.

Prior to attending Northern Michigan University, Sorensen played 151 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman scored 17 goals and picked up 65 assists over the course of the three seasons. He earned a spot on the USHL Third All-Star Team during his final season of junior hockey in 2018-19.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign against the Jacksonville Icemen on the road next Tuesday, November 23rd at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. You can follow along on FloHockey, Mixlr, and Caps Radio 24/7.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.