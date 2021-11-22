ECHL Transactions - November 22
November 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 22, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Taylor Ross, F
Sean Bonar, G
Idaho:
Jake Cass, D
Indy:
Adam Parsells, D
Reading:
Brendan van Riemsdyk, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Collin Smith, G released as EBUG [11/21]
Cincinnati:
Delete Colton Waltz, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Jiri Patera, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Add Tyler Busch, F returned from loan to Henderson
Delete Stephen Harper, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Greenville:
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F added to active roster (trade voided with Indy)
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)
Indy:
Add Keegan Iverson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kirill Chayka, D activated from reserve
Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Cole Golka, F activated from reserve
Maine:
Add Nate Kallen, D activated from reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Delete Victor Berglund, D recalled to Providence by Boston
Orlando:
Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Steenn Pasichnuk, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G traded to Wheeling
South Carolina:
Add Hank Sorensen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Delete Roman Durny, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Worcester:
Add Robert Roche, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Robert Roche, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 22, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - November 22 - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Fuel Sign Forward Keegan Iverson - Indy Fuel
- Garreffa Loaned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers Acquire Goalie Stefanos Lekkas from Orlando - Wheeling Nailers
- South Carolina Signs Defenseman Sorensen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets Remain in First Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, November 22 - Wichita Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 22 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears to Host Women in Hockey Night on Saturday, November 27 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Catching up with Former Rush Captain, Winston Day Chief - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Weekly - November 22, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 5 - Indy Fuel
- Weekly Roundup: Four-Game Week up Next for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Visit Jacksonville for Three Games this Week - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Try to Climb Division Ladder - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 22, 2021 - Toledo Walleye
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.