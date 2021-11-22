ECHL Transactions - November 22

November 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 22, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Taylor Ross, F

Sean Bonar, G

Idaho:

Jake Cass, D

Indy:

Adam Parsells, D

Reading:

Brendan van Riemsdyk, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Collin Smith, G released as EBUG [11/21]

Cincinnati:

Delete Colton Waltz, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Jiri Patera, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Add Tyler Busch, F returned from loan to Henderson

Delete Stephen Harper, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F added to active roster (trade voided with Indy)

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)

Indy:

Add Keegan Iverson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kirill Chayka, D activated from reserve

Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Cole Golka, F activated from reserve

Maine:

Add Nate Kallen, D activated from reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Delete Victor Berglund, D recalled to Providence by Boston

Orlando:

Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Steenn Pasichnuk, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G traded to Wheeling

South Carolina:

Add Hank Sorensen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Delete Roman Durny, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Worcester:

Add Robert Roche, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Robert Roche, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.