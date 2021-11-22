K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Try to Climb Division Ladder

OVERALL RECORD: 6-4-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, host Fort Wayne Wednesday night for 2-6-9 Night in Kalamazoo, followed by a home/home series with the Cincinnati Cyclones starting Friday.

The K-Wings hit the road for a weekend trip to Indiana this past week. The offense stalled on Friday night in Fort Wayne, as Kalamazoo fell to the Komets by a score of 4-2. It was a different story on Saturday, as the K-Wings took on the Indy Fuel, winning 5-3 behind a hat trick from Justin Taylor.

Kalamazoo hosts Fort Wayne in a rematch of Friday, for a 7:00 p.m. EST face-off at Wings Event Center for another edition of 2-6-9 Night, before heading to Cincinnati Friday for their second visit to take on the Cyclones at 7:35 p.m. EST at Heritage Bank Center. The Cyclones and K-Wings will do battle again in Kalamazoo on Saturday for Lavender Ice Night at 7:00 p.m. EST.

RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 19 - Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2 (Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN) | Box Score

>> The first period was marred by penalties, mostly on Kalamazoo. Fort Wayne capitalized on power play opportunities. Fort Wayne would score again two minutes later. The K-Wings answered with 2:02 remaining. Erik Bradford intercepted a pass and found Logan Lambdin to drain a shot past the Komets goaltender. Five minutes into the second frame, the Komets found the net again. It was a clean period all the way around as neither team committed a penalty. In the third, the Komets scored an insurance goal during a power-play opportunity. A minute later, Brenden Miller found the back of the net on a ricocheted shot to make it 4-2. Kalamazoo outshot Fort Wayne 41 to 31 in the loss. Greaves stopped 27 of 31 shots faced to take the loss.

Saturday, Nov. 20 - Indy 3, Kalamazoo 5 (Indiana Farmer's Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN) | Box Score

>> The game got off to a slow start as the first goal did not come until 3:58 remaining in the first period. On a power-play opportunity, great passing left Captain Justin Taylor wide open in front of the net to open the scoring. In the second, Taylor found the net on a rebound during another power play to make it 2-0 Kalamazoo. Two minutes later, Jake Slaker intercepted a pass in the neutral zone drained a slap shot in the top corner of the net. Newly minted K-Wing defenseman Giovanni Vallati caught the Fuel asleep during a line change and banged a slap shot from between the circles to put Kalamazoo up 4-0. In the third frame, Taylor found the net for the third time on another rebound giving the K-Wings some much-needed insurance. Jet Greaves stopped 32 of 35 shots faced.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Nov. 24 - Fort Wayne AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Nov. 26 - Kalamazoo AT Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. - Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)

Saturday, Nov. 27 - Cincinnati AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

11/15 - Forward Max Humitz loaned to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

11/15 - Defenseman Giovanni Vallati loaned to Kalamazoo by Cleveland (AHL).

11/18 - Forward Jake Gaudet recalled from loan by Cleveland (AHL) from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

FAST FACTS

- Justin Taylor recorded the first hat trick of the season for the K-Wings in their win over Indy.

- Giovanni Vallati and Logan Lambdin netted their first professional goals last week.

- Brenden Miller is fifth among defensemen in points in the ECHL.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo is 5-0 when scoring first. They are one of three teams who have not lost after scoring first (Orlando, Reading).

- At 25.8%, the K-Wings are third in the ECHL in power-play conversions. Their 31 opportunities are tied for second-fewest in the league.

- The K-Wings are averaging 3.40 goals a game, fourth in the ECHL behind Utah, Newfoundland, and Toledo.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 14 - Justin Taylor

GOALS: 6 - Justin Taylor

ASSISTS: 8 - Justin Taylor

PLUS/MINUS: +10 - Brenden Miller

PIMS: 21 -Tanner Sorenson

PP GOALS: 4 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 2 - Erik Bradford

GW GOALS: 1 - Six players

SHOTS: 31 - Zach Jordan

WINS: 4 - Jet Greaves

GAA: 3.03 - Jet Greaves

SAVE %: .907 - Jet Greaves / Trevor Gorsuch

* - currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** currently with Grand Rapids (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/6 (33.3%)

This Season - 8/31 (25.8%) - 3rd in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 3/9 (66.6%)

This Season - 7/32 (78.1%) - 20th in the ECHL

