Nailers Acquire Goalie Stefanos Lekkas from Orlando

Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas with the Fort Wayne Komets

(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade. Wheeling has acquired goaltender Stefanos Lekkas from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Lekkas, 25, is currently playing in his second professional season, after experiencing a very unique rookie campaign. Stefanos began the 2020-21 season with the Fort Wayne Komets, and had tremendous success at the ECHL level, as he posted a 7-2-2 record, a 2.15 goals against average, and a .914 save percentage. That performance earned him a call to the AHL, as he went on to play in seven games with the Rochester Americans, which included a 32-save effort in a 3-1 victory over Syracuse for his first AHL win. However, that wasn't the final stop on the ladder for the netminder, who also suited up as the backup goalie for the Buffalo Sabres. So far this season, Lekkas has gone 1-1-0, appearing in one game each for the Komets and Orlando Solar Bears.

Prior to turning pro, the Elburn, Illinois native played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Vermont. Despite the team's struggles, Stefanos posted outstanding numbers, as his save percentage was .911 or higher in all four seasons, while his goals against average was under 2.85 in all four years. Over the course of his college career, Lekkas made 3,913 saves, which is the most in Hockey East history and fifth most in NCAA history. Stefanos also has a championship on his resumé, as he was the starting goaltender for the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede, who won the Clark Cup in 2014-15.

The Nailers will be back on home ice Wednesday night for their traditional Thanksgiving Eve game at 7:10 against the Indy Fuel. $2 beers will be available, plus turkey bowling will be played during intermission. The next Big 6 Promotional Night is Elf Night on Saturday, December 11th. Season memberships, mini plans, and single game tickets are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

