Steelheads Weekly - November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (8-6-0) complete the back half of their six-game homestand while closing November at home for a three-game weekend.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, November 17 vs. Adirondack Thunder: W 3-2

Shots: Thunder 20, Steelheads 38

PP: Thunder 0-for-2, Steelheads 1-for-2

The Thunder struck first just 18 seconds in for the early advantage before the Steelheads warmed up offensively and took control. On an odd-man rush, forward Chase Zieky (13:34 1st) capitalized on a rebound to level the scoring, 1-1. The Steelheads earned their first power play late in the middle frame and took that chance to strike as forward Colby McAuley (PP, 18:13 2nd) put back a rebound from the slot through traffic to take the 2-1 lead. Forward A.J. White (7:45 3rd) also added one in the final frame thanks to persistence for the two-goal advantage before fighting began in two different instances. The Thunder found one to come within one, but the Steelheads held on for the win.

Friday, November 19 vs. Adirondack Thunder: W 5-1

Shots: Thunder 34, Steelheads 37

PP: Thunder 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-2

Scoring didn't pick up until the second period, but once the first fell the offense kept converting starting with Steelheads forward Colton Kehler (8:20 2nd) on a shot off the pads for the 1-0 lead. The Steelheads then scored two goals in less than one minute thanks to defenseman Darren Brady (12:36 2nd) followed by forward A.J. White (13:18 2nd) to triple the lead, 3-0. In the third period, two more fell the home side's way when forward Zach Walker (6:43 3rd) converted on a 2-on-0 break before forward Will Merchant (15:39 3rd) earned his own tally on a shot from the right circle to stretch the lead to 5-0. The Thunder scored in the final 40 seconds to break the shutout bid, but the Steelheads still earned the 5-1 win.

Saturday, November 20 vs. Adirondack Thunder: L 2-1

Shots: Thunder 25, Steelheads 35

PP: Thunder 0-for-2, Steelheads 1-for-4

After an early fight in the first minute of the game, the Thunder pounced first within the opening three minutes to take a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads and Thunder endured a physical game in the battle for the final victory of the weekend. A controversial sequence from the offensive end led to the defensive side, and the Thunder capitalized on a loose puck to double their advantage. The Steelheads struck on their final power play of the night thanks to a left circle shot by forward Colby McAuley (PP, 8:25 3rd) to cut the lead in half, 2-1. Despite a late effort, the comeback came short in the eventual result.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, November 24 vs. Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, November 26 vs. Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 27 vs. Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads open their season series against the Allen Americans for a three-game weekend to close out November. The Steelheads and Americans will meet just eight times this year with this weekend being the lone set of games at Idaho Central Arena in the season series. The Steelheads met the Americans nine times during the 2019-20 season, earning a 4-3-2 record and heading into post-regulation play in four of their nine meetings. The Steelheads own a 18-10-5 record all-time against the Americans while going 10-5-3 at Idaho Central Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The second of 11 $2 Beer Wednesdays comes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 against the Allen Americans. Get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

4 for $50 Family Friday: Get four tickets in sections 116-120, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 for any Friday night home game this season. Seats are limited and available at idahosteelheads.com.

Teddy Bear Toss: The Annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club, returns on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:10 p.m. All toys donated during the first goal will go towards Toys For Tots. Tickets are available by calling 331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- With two wins this week, the Steelheads have won four of their first six game at home and have yet to lose a weekend series at home in terms of wins and losses. The Steelheads are outscoring their opponents 22-14 at home and have also won five of seven games in a two-week span.

- The Steelheads scored power play goals in two of three games last week, now extending their stretch to goals in six of their last eight games, going 6-for-28 (21.4%) and improving to 12 power play goals on the season, now tied for the best in the ECHL, with the best power play to penalty kill differential (plus-25).

- Defenseman Darren Brady's four-point week extends his current point streak to four games, tied for the longest for a Steelheads defenseman this season. He owns five points (1-4-5) in that time and shares the points lead (9) among Steelheads defensemen.

- Goaltender Jake Kupsky has held opponents to two goals or less in all three starts to begin the 2021-22 season. With his recent performance, he owns a 2-1-0 record with a 1.33 GAA and .932 save pct., leading the ECHL in GAA and sitting fifth in save pct.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 6 - Will Merchant/A.J. White

ASSISTS: 8 - Michael Prapavessis

POINTS: 12 - Will Merchant

PP GOALS: 3 - Zack Andrusiak

SH GOALS: 0 - n/a

GW GOALS: 2 - Colton Kehler

PIMS: 23 - Darren Brady

PLUS/MINUS: +7 - Will Merchant

SHOTS: 48 - Luc Brown

WINS 3 - Matt Jurusik/Adam Scheel

GAA: 1.33 - Jake Kupsky

SAVE %: .932 - Jake Kupsky

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings:

1. Utah 9-5-0-0 18 pts

2. STEELHEADS 8-6-0-0 16 pts

3. Tulsa 6-3-0-1 13 pts

4. Kansas City 6-7-0-0 12 pts

5. Wichita 6-5-0-0 12 pts

6. Rapid City 4-6-1-1 10 pts

7. Allen 4-6-2-0 10 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show returns this Thursday on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena on $2 Beer Wednesday. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

