Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 13, 2025

January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 24-8-4-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 8 at Bloomington (4-3 Win/OT)

January 10 vs. Bloomington (4-1 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 17 at Fort Wayne (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

January 18 at Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

WALLEYE NOTES

Split the Series: The Toledo Walleye split the week with the Bloomington Bison, taking a 4-3 overtime win at Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday, before dropping a 4-1 contest to the Bison on Saturday in the Huntington Center. The road team won both contests. Toledo is tied with the Wheeling Nailers for the lead in the race for the Brabham Cup with 52 points, while retaining an 8-point lead in the Central Division over the Iowa Heartlanders.

The Man Himself: Forward Brandon Hawkins is playing with his skates on fire. The reigning ECHL MVP is riding a five-game point streak with nine points (3G, 6A), including a four-assist performance, his second of the season, on Wednesday night in Bloomington. Hawkins also has scored in each of his last six games in the Huntington Center, totaling seven goals in that stretch. Hawkins now finds himself back atop the ECHL points leaderboard, boasting 46 points (20G, 26A) in 36 games. "The Mayor" leads the ECHL in points (46) and shots (182), while holding a tie for second in goals (20) and a tie for fifth in assists (26).

Just A Chill Gy: Goaltender Carter Gylander has played a huge part for the Walleye as of late. The rookie has won each of his last five games, including a three-start week (3-0-0, 1.67 GAA, .952 SVP, one shutout) that earned him the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of 12/30 - 1/5. The Colgate product is 10-2-2 with a 2.26 GAA, .919 SVP with two shutouts in 14 games for the Walleye this season.

It's How You Finish: The Toledo Walleye hold a tie with the Wheeling Nailers for the second-best goal differential in the ECHL from the second period on at +35, having outscored opponents 99-64 in the final two frames and extra time.

Full O' Fish: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, collecting their 52nd consecutive sellout on Friday night. The sellout streak exceeds a full calendar year with the last non-sellout in the Glass City being December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Road Trippin': The Toledo Walleye hit the road to meet some familiar foes this weekend. The Fish are headed to Fort Wayne to meet with the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night before heading to Kalamazoo to duel with the K-Wings on Saturday. Toledo then has Sunday off before heading south to meet with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Mitchell Lewandowski (2G, GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-0, 2.73 GAA, .889 SV

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.