Solar Bears Ryan Fanti Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week
January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
SHREWSBURY, NJ. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Jan.13) in conjunction with the ECHL, goaltender Ryan Fanti is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 6-12.
Fanti went 4-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in four appearances last week.
The 25-year-old turned aside 21 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Greenville on Tuesday, stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 6-0 victory at Adirondack on Friday, made 36 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Thunder on Saturday and had 33 saves in a 3-2 triumph at Adirondack on Sunday.
Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Fanti has appeared in 19 games for the Solar Bears this season going 8-10-1 with one shutout, a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.
A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Fanti has seen action in 70 career ECHL games with Orlando and Fort Wayne posting an overall record of 32-32-4 with three shutouts, a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901. He also appeared in nine career AHL games with Bakersfield.
Prior to turning pro, Fanti appeared in 57 career games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 31-19-6 with seven shutouts, a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.
