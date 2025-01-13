Americans Weekly

January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Will Garvin of the Allen Americans vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Will Garvin of the Allen Americans vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (10-18-7), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, picked up four out of a possible eight points last week with one regulation victory, and two overtime losses. The Americans are tied with Rapid City, sixth overall in the Mountain Division. This week the Americans play two games. Tulsa at home on Tuesday night, and in Wichita on Wednesday.

Last Week's Record: 1-1-2

Overall record: 10-18-7

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, January 8th Wichita 3 at Allen 5 Final

Friday, January 10th Allen 2 at Wichita 5 Final

Saturday, January 11th Allen 1 at Wichita 2 Final OT

Sunday, January 12th Allen 4 at Tulsa 5 Final OT

-- Upcoming Games --

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Opponent: Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita Thunder

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (15) Brayden Watts

Assists - (14) Kyle Crnkovic

Points - (38) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (13) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (3) Brayden Watts

First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Goals

Insurance Goals - (3) Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (55) Colin Jacobs

Plus/Minus - (+3) Cole Fraser

Shots on Goal - (91) Brayden Watts

Points per game (1.09) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.918) Luke Richardson

Goals against average (2.93) Luke Richardson

Goalie Wins - (4) Luke Richardson and *Dylan Wells

* In the American Hockey League

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts has a six-game point streak

- Brayden Watts is tied for sixth in the league in scoring with 38 points.

- Brayden Watts is tied for second overall with 13 power play assists.

- Spencer Asuchak leads Allen with five power play goals.

- Allen's power play ranks seventh at 22.0 %.

- Allen is 8-1-2 when leading after two periods.

- Allen is 3-1-0 in two-goal games.

- Brayden Watts is tied for second overall with 17 power play assists.

- Kyle Crnkovic leads Allen with 24 assists.

- Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak are tied with one shorthanded goal each.

- Anson Thornton leads the ECHL with 690 saves.

- There have only been three penalty shot goals scored this season in 15 attempts. The Americans allowed one of the three (Easton Brodzinski 1/12/25 at Tulsa).

- Allen is averaging just under 12 penalty minutes per game (11.77).

- Allen has won two of their nine overtime games this season (2-7).

- Allen is one of eight teams who have not been involved in a shootout this season.

- Allen is 6-7-4 when scoring first.

- The Americans are 10-16-6 against the Mountain Division.

- The Americans penalty kill is 19th overall in the league at 79.1 %.

- Opponents are outscoring the Americans by 20 goals in the third period (46-26).

- The Americans are allowing just over four goals per game (4.09).

- Americans opponents are averaging just under 40 shots per game (39.26).

- The Americans are 1-16-2 when trailing after two periods.

- The Americans have outshot their opponent only three times this season (2-1-0).

- Allen is 3-3-7 in one-goal games.

- The Americans are 1-7-1 when trailing at home after the first period.

This Week's Schedule:

Tuesday, January 14th

Morning Skate 10:00 AM CST

Tulsa at Allen, 7:10 PM CST

Wednesday, January 15th

No Morning Skate:

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 PM

Thursday, January 16th

Off

Friday, January 17th

No Game

Saturday, January 18th

No Game

Sunday, January 19th

Off

