Americans Weekly
January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (10-18-7), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, picked up four out of a possible eight points last week with one regulation victory, and two overtime losses. The Americans are tied with Rapid City, sixth overall in the Mountain Division. This week the Americans play two games. Tulsa at home on Tuesday night, and in Wichita on Wednesday.
Last Week's Record: 1-1-2
Overall record: 10-18-7
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, January 8th Wichita 3 at Allen 5 Final
Friday, January 10th Allen 2 at Wichita 5 Final
Saturday, January 11th Allen 1 at Wichita 2 Final OT
Sunday, January 12th Allen 4 at Tulsa 5 Final OT
-- Upcoming Games --
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Opponent: Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita Thunder
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (15) Brayden Watts
Assists - (14) Kyle Crnkovic
Points - (38) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (13) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (3) Brayden Watts
First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Goals
Insurance Goals - (3) Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (55) Colin Jacobs
Plus/Minus - (+3) Cole Fraser
Shots on Goal - (91) Brayden Watts
Points per game (1.09) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.918) Luke Richardson
Goals against average (2.93) Luke Richardson
Goalie Wins - (4) Luke Richardson and *Dylan Wells
* In the American Hockey League
Americans Notables:
- Brayden Watts has a six-game point streak
- Brayden Watts is tied for sixth in the league in scoring with 38 points.
- Brayden Watts is tied for second overall with 13 power play assists.
- Spencer Asuchak leads Allen with five power play goals.
- Allen's power play ranks seventh at 22.0 %.
- Allen is 8-1-2 when leading after two periods.
- Allen is 3-1-0 in two-goal games.
- Brayden Watts is tied for second overall with 17 power play assists.
- Kyle Crnkovic leads Allen with 24 assists.
- Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak are tied with one shorthanded goal each.
- Anson Thornton leads the ECHL with 690 saves.
- There have only been three penalty shot goals scored this season in 15 attempts. The Americans allowed one of the three (Easton Brodzinski 1/12/25 at Tulsa).
- Allen is averaging just under 12 penalty minutes per game (11.77).
- Allen has won two of their nine overtime games this season (2-7).
- Allen is one of eight teams who have not been involved in a shootout this season.
- Allen is 6-7-4 when scoring first.
- The Americans are 10-16-6 against the Mountain Division.
- The Americans penalty kill is 19th overall in the league at 79.1 %.
- Opponents are outscoring the Americans by 20 goals in the third period (46-26).
- The Americans are allowing just over four goals per game (4.09).
- Americans opponents are averaging just under 40 shots per game (39.26).
- The Americans are 1-16-2 when trailing after two periods.
- The Americans have outshot their opponent only three times this season (2-1-0).
- Allen is 3-3-7 in one-goal games.
- The Americans are 1-7-1 when trailing at home after the first period.
This Week's Schedule:
Tuesday, January 14th
Morning Skate 10:00 AM CST
Tulsa at Allen, 7:10 PM CST
Wednesday, January 15th
No Morning Skate:
Allen at Wichita, 7:05 PM
Thursday, January 16th
Off
Friday, January 17th
No Game
Saturday, January 18th
No Game
Sunday, January 19th
Off
Images from this story
|
Will Garvin of the Allen Americans vs. the Wichita Thunder
(Dave Dudich)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2025
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 13, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Complete Comeback, Take Weekend Series over Lions, 4-3 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.