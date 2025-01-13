Connor Galloway Scores First Professional Goal as Glads Rally to Take Down Cyclones 5-3

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (17-17-3-1, 38PTS) defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones (11-20-4-0, 26PTS) by a final score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Pavel Cajan started in goal for the second straight night for Cincinnati, while for the Gladiators, Ethan Haider made his 22nd appearance of his first professional season.

The Cyclones struck first at 14:36, as forward Tristan Ashbrook (7th) scored his second goal in as many games, deflecting a point shot through Ethan Haider.

After a back and forth start to the second period, Cincinnati scored again, as Lincoln Griffin (10th) deposited a fabulous feed from Tristan Ashbrook.

At 7:23 of the second period, first-year pro Connor Galloway (1st) scored his first professional goal, assisted by Dominiks Marcinkevics and Joey Cipollone. Galloway one-timed a shot from the high-slot, into the top of the net, past Pavel Cajan.

"I forgot a little bit about it, to be honest, as I blacked out shortly after," Connor Galloway said. "We got in on the forecheck, hounded the puck, and Dom [Dominiks Marcinkevics] passed it right between his legs into my wheelhouse."

On Connor Galloway's first professional goal, head coach Derek Nesbitt mentioned "For me, knowing him for a long time, it was awesome. It was one heck of a shot, and the reaction from the bench said it all."

On the ensuing shift, Cody Sylvester took a two minute minor for high-sticking, giving Cincinnati's power-play a chance to extend the lead.

It would take the Cyclones less than one minute to net a power-play goal, as Dante Sheriff (5th) completed a pristine passing play, set up by Lincoln Griffin and Chaz Sharpe.

At 12:36 of the middle frame, while on a power-play of their own, the Gladiators got themselves back within a goal, as Cody Sylvester (12th) fired a wrist shot from the right circle into the net.

In the third, the Glads scored first, as Easton Armstrong (8th) tipped in a cross-ice pass from Ryan Cranford. Patriks Marcinkevics received the secondary helper on the goal.

At 9:28 of the third, Cody Sylvester (13th) saw the puck deflect off of his body, and into the net, after a pass the front of the net by Jackson Pierson.

With under a minute to play, Cincinnati pulled goaltender Pavel Cajan, and Cody Sylvester (14th) took advantage, netting his third goal in the game, and the third hat-trick in his illustrious ECHL career.

On his hat-trick, Cody Sylvester said "It's always fun to score three and see the hats come onto the ice. But in all honesty, the guys played really well, set me up for success."

Ethan Haider denied 27 Cincinnati shots in his 13th victory of the season for the Glads, while Pavel Cajan, in the loss, made 24 saves in the loss.

On his first professional season up to this point, Ethan Haider mentioned, "Good so far, just learning a lot, especially with the veterans, picking up little things. Having a partner like Drew as well, who went through this last year, and what it takes to be successful at this level has been a tremendous help as well."

"Overall, five on five, we were a lot better defensively tonight," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "We were able to keep pucks to the outside, and then when they did get inside, Haids [Ethan Haider] was there for us."

