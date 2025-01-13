Orlando's Fanti Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Ryan Fanti

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Ryan Fanti(Orlando Solar Bears)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan Fanti of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 6-12.

Fanti went 4-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in four appearances last week.

The 25-year-old turned aside 21 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Greenville on Tuesday, stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 6-0 victory at Adirondack on Friday, made 36 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Thunder on Saturday and had 33 saves in a 3-2 triumph at Adirondack on Sunday.

Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Fanti has appeared in 19 games for the Solar Bears this season going 8-10-1 with one shutout, a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Fanti has seen action in 70 career ECHL games with Orlando and Fort Wayne posting an overall record of 32-32-4 with three shutouts, a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901. He also appeared in nine career AHL games with Bakersfield.

Prior to turning pro, Fanti appeared in 57 career games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 31-19-6 with seven shutouts, a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.