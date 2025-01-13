Orlando's Fanti Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan Fanti of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 6-12.
Fanti went 4-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in four appearances last week.
The 25-year-old turned aside 21 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Greenville on Tuesday, stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 6-0 victory at Adirondack on Friday, made 36 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Thunder on Saturday and had 33 saves in a 3-2 triumph at Adirondack on Sunday.
Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Fanti has appeared in 19 games for the Solar Bears this season going 8-10-1 with one shutout, a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.
A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Fanti has seen action in 70 career ECHL games with Orlando and Fort Wayne posting an overall record of 32-32-4 with three shutouts, a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901. He also appeared in nine career AHL games with Bakersfield.
Prior to turning pro, Fanti appeared in 57 career games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 31-19-6 with seven shutouts, a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.
Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Ryan Fanti
