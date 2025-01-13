Stingrays Weekly Report- January 13

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays split their two games last week and currently sit in third place in the South Division with 43 points. They are two points behind the Jacksonville Icemen for second place but have played two fewer games than Jacksonville.

The Stingrays will be on the road in Greenville on Friday before two big home games on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's matchup against Orlando is the Stingrays' annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Campers Inn RV. The Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys for this game that will be auctioned off to support the Palmetto Military Support Group. Fans can preorder the Military Appreciation jerseys here. Parking at Saturday's game will be free for everyone.

On Sunday, the Stingrays will host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the team's annual Kids Takeover Game. The first 1000 kids to arrive will receive a free Stingrays youth hockey jersey.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 20-10-2-1 LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, January 8 at Atlanta Gladiators | 7-3 W

Micah Miller, Ben Hawerchuk, Erik Middendorf, Charlie Combs, Kyler Kupka, Josh Wilkins, and Jacob Graves scored for the Stingrays, while South Carolina goaltender Garin Bjorklund made 22 saves in the victory.

Saturday, January 11 at Jacksonville Icemen | 5-1 L

Kyler Kupka scored a power play goal for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele stopped 21 shots.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (16)

Assists: Austin Magera (22)

Points: Kyler Kupka (32)

Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka (+18)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (101)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (6)

Wins: Seth Eisele (9)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.96)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.926)*

*Bjorklund is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 17 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, January 18 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, January 19 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

HOME COOKING - The Stingrays return home this weekend, where they are 11-2-2. Only four teams in the ECHL have more home wins than South Carolina.

COOL KUPKA: Kyler Kupka has points in three straight games and nine points in his last six games. He scored his team-leading sixth power-play goal of the season on Saturday night.

