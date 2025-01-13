Royals Acquire F Nolan Orzeck from Allen in Exchange for D Kenny Johnson

January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have acquired defenseman Nolan Orzeck from the Allen Americans in exchange for defenseman Kenny Johnson.

Orzeck, 23, joins the Royals with seven points (2g-5a), four penalty minutes and a -15 rating in 24 games to open his third professional season. The Calgary, Alberta native has totaled 68 points (13g-55a), 52 penalty minutes and a -30 rating in 148 professional career games, all in the ECHL. Orzeck played his first professional season and opening seven games of the 2023-24 campaign with the Iowa Heartlanders before being acquired by Allen on November 16th, 2023.

The 5'11", 174-pound, right-shot forward played parts of five seasons for the Winnipeg Ice (formerly known as the Kootenay Ice) in the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he totaled 79 points (14g-65a), 43 penalty minutes and a +46 rating across 200 WHL career games.

With Winnipeg in 2021-22, Orzeck recorded a WHL season-high +62 rating to compliment 43 points (6g-37a) in 67 games.

Johnson, 26, was in his second season with the Royals where he registered one point (1a), six penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 13 games. As a Royal, the Ann Arbor, Michigan native amassed 12 points (1g-11a) and 89 penalty minutes in 59 games.

