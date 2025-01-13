Royals Complete Comeback, Take Weekend Series over Lions, 4-3

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (13-19-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions (22-6-4-0), 5-4, at Santander Arena on Sunday, January 12th. Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (6-12-3-0) earned the win in goal with 39 saves on 42 shots faced. Trois-Rivières' goaltender Zachary Émond (8-3-0-0) suffered the loss in goal for the Lions with 18 saves on 22 shots faced.

Trois-Rivières took a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals from Logan Niijhoff at 14:27 into the first period and 4:31 into the second. Todd Skirving scored at 15:54 of the middle frame to cut Reading's deficit to one, 2-1.

The Lions restored their two-goal lead on Kirby Proctor's first professional career goal at 18:19 of the second period, 3-1. Reading responded again before the intermission, at 19:19, to make the series finale a one-goal score heading into the third period, 3-2.

In the final frame, Skirving and Tyler Gratton scored goals at 2:10 and 10:50, respectively, to put Reading in front for the first time in the game. Petruzzelli saved all 10 shots faced in the third period to secure the Royals third win over the Lions this season (3-3).

The Royals open a three-game home series against the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, January 17th at 7:00 PM. The series continues on Saturday, January 11th at 7 PM and concludes on Monday, January 20th at 12 PM at Santander Arena.

