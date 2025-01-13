Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears had a huge week in Glens Falls, NY, winning all three games this past weekend and extending their winning streak to a season-long, five games. The Solar Bears wrap up a four-game in five-day stretch Tuesday night, when they welcome the Jacksonville Icemen to Kia Center.

Upcoming Schedule:

Tuesday, January 14 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM

Friday, January 17 - at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30PM

Saturday, January 18 - at South Carolina - 6:05PM

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 18-16-5-0 (.526)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 4-0-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 34 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 15 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 19 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 133 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Aaron Luchuk, Jaydon Dureau - +2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, January 7 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 2-1 W

The Solar Bears won their second straight home game in overtime Tuesday night. Tyler Bird tallied his fourth overtime goal of the season to provide the Solar Bears with the extra point. Alex Frye also scored for Orlando on the power play.

Friday, January 10 at Adirondack Thunder: 6-0 W

After five first period goals, the Solar Bears were in the driver's seat against the Adirondack Thunder and cruised to its first ever win at Cool Insuring Arena by a 6-0 score. Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, and Jaydon Dureau each recorded three-point nights, while Ryan Fanti made 19 saves to earn his first shutout as a Solar Bear.

Saturday, January 11 at Adirondack Thunder: 4-3 W OT

ln a game that had no goals until the third period, the Solar Bears broke out and held two separate two-goal leads but the Thunder came back to tie. Late in overtime, Jaydon Dureau broke in all alone and fired in the game-winning goal.

Sunday, January 12 at Adirondack Thunder: 3-2 W

The Solar Bears swept the three-game series against the Thunder on Sunday with a 3-2 victory in a game. Jarrett Lee, Hudson Thornton, and Aaron Luchuk provided the scoring for Orlando. Ryan Fanti picked up his fifth straight win with 33 saves.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk is three points away from tying Tristin Langan for the Solar Bears all-time points scoring record. (Luchuk, 198 - Langan, 201)

Ryan Fanti has won five consecutive starts.

Anthony Bardaro has 299 professional points.

Tyler Bird's four overtime goals this season set a new Solar Bears single-season record. (Prev: Mickey Lang - 3 - 2013-14)

Orlando has killed off 48 of its last 49 shorthanded opportunities (98%)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 20 GP, 12-2-5, .921%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 33 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 27 GP, 0g-2a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 14 GP, 6-5-3, .877%

Tye Felhaber - Forward - Colorado Avalanche - 5 GP, 0g-0a

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.