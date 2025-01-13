Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears had a huge week in Glens Falls, NY, winning all three games this past weekend and extending their winning streak to a season-long, five games. The Solar Bears wrap up a four-game in five-day stretch Tuesday night, when they welcome the Jacksonville Icemen to Kia Center.
Upcoming Schedule:
Tuesday, January 14 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM
Friday, January 17 - at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30PM
Saturday, January 18 - at South Carolina - 6:05PM
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!
AT A GLANCE:
2024-25 RECORD: 18-16-5-0 (.526)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 4-0-0-0
2024-25 LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 34 points
MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 15 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 19 assists
PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 133 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Aaron Luchuk, Jaydon Dureau - +2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Tuesday, January 7 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 2-1 W
The Solar Bears won their second straight home game in overtime Tuesday night. Tyler Bird tallied his fourth overtime goal of the season to provide the Solar Bears with the extra point. Alex Frye also scored for Orlando on the power play.
Friday, January 10 at Adirondack Thunder: 6-0 W
After five first period goals, the Solar Bears were in the driver's seat against the Adirondack Thunder and cruised to its first ever win at Cool Insuring Arena by a 6-0 score. Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, and Jaydon Dureau each recorded three-point nights, while Ryan Fanti made 19 saves to earn his first shutout as a Solar Bear.
Saturday, January 11 at Adirondack Thunder: 4-3 W OT
ln a game that had no goals until the third period, the Solar Bears broke out and held two separate two-goal leads but the Thunder came back to tie. Late in overtime, Jaydon Dureau broke in all alone and fired in the game-winning goal.
Sunday, January 12 at Adirondack Thunder: 3-2 W
The Solar Bears swept the three-game series against the Thunder on Sunday with a 3-2 victory in a game. Jarrett Lee, Hudson Thornton, and Aaron Luchuk provided the scoring for Orlando. Ryan Fanti picked up his fifth straight win with 33 saves.
BITES:
Aaron Luchuk is three points away from tying Tristin Langan for the Solar Bears all-time points scoring record. (Luchuk, 198 - Langan, 201)
Ryan Fanti has won five consecutive starts.
Anthony Bardaro has 299 professional points.
Tyler Bird's four overtime goals this season set a new Solar Bears single-season record. (Prev: Mickey Lang - 3 - 2013-14)
Orlando has killed off 48 of its last 49 shorthanded opportunities (98%)
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 20 GP, 12-2-5, .921%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 33 GP, 12g-15a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 27 GP, 0g-2a
Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 14 GP, 6-5-3, .877%
Tye Felhaber - Forward - Colorado Avalanche - 5 GP, 0g-0a
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2025
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- Giving Back: Mavericks Partner with Veterans Community Project - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Acquire Defenseman from Reading - Allen Americans
- Royals Acquire F Nolan Orzeck from Allen in Exchange for D Kenny Johnson - Reading Royals
- Connor Galloway Scores First Professional Goal as Glads Rally to Take Down Cyclones 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Return Home on Three Game Win Streak - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Ryan Fanti Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Fanti Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Spire Motorsports Drivers and 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Headline 3rd Annual "NASCAR Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kalamazoo Preps for Hockey Heritage & Jarrett Retirement this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 13 - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 13, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Complete Comeback, Take Weekend Series over Lions, 4-3 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Solar Bears Ryan Fanti Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- Belleville Senators Sign Alexis Gravel, Spencer Kersten to PTO's; Solar Bears Add Marc Terriault as EBUG
- Solar Bears Acquire Rookie Forward Mark Cheremeta from Kalamazoo
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators from Orlando Solar Bears to Belleville Senators