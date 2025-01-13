Komets Return Home on Three Game Win Streak

January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets swept last weekend's games in Tulsa and Wichita and remain one point behind Iowa for second place in the Central Division with a record of 21-12-1-0 for 43 points. The Komets return to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday versus Toledo and Saturday against Maine. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 1/10 at Tulsa FW 3 - TUL 2 OTW

Sat.1/11 at Tulsa FW 5 - TUL 3 W

Sun.1/12 at Wichita FW 3 - WIC 0 W

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets traveled to Tulsa for the first time since 2019. After the Oilers scored the first goals of the contest, the Komets rallied in the third period. The comeback started with Odeen Tufto scoring a power-play goal at 14:51, with assists from Jack Dugan and Kyle Mayhew. The Komets continued to surge in the final minutes as Dugan scored his 10th goal of the season, from Ethan Keppen and Tufto to tie the game at the 17:19 mark. With Noah Ganke in the penalty box after a tripping call, the Oilers skated the remainder of regulation on a power-play, but were unable to break the deadlock sending the match to overtime. In the extra frame, the Komets killed off the remainder of Ganske's penalty, and Alex Swetlikoff promptly scored at 2:54, giving the Komets the win 3-2. Connor Unger grabbed victory by stopping 39 shots.

The rematch with Tulsa occurred Saturday night, with the Komets besting the Oilers 5-3. In the first period, Tulsa struck first with a goal at 4:04 that was quickly erased by Kyle Mayhew's fifth of the season on a power play at 8:50. The Oilers finished the period with two more scores to make the game 3-1 after one period of play. In the second period, the Komets took control with a pair of markers from Jack Dugan and Alex Swetlikoff to tie the game after 40 minutes. In the third period, defenseman Harrison Rees found the back of the net at 11:49, with Nolan Volcan's and Swetlikoff's assists. At 14:27, Swetlikoff completed a four-point night (2g, 2a) with his ninth goal of the season, as Brett Brochu did the rest, making 44 saves for the win.

On Sunday, the Komets traveled to Wichita and handed the Thunder a 3-0 loss. Odeen Tufto, Cameron Supryka, and veteran Justin Taylor found the back of the net in the first period. The following two periods were scoreless, and Conner Unger sealed the victory, making 17 saves.

Komet streaks-

Home Points: Aleardi, 5 games (5a), Swetlikoff, 3 games (3g, 1a), Dugan, Tufto, 3 games (1g, 2a), 2 games (2g), Mayhew, 2 games (3a)

Home Goals: Dugan, 2 games (2g)

Home Assists: Aleardi, 5 games (5a), Mayhew, 2 games (3a)

Road Points: Tufto, 3 games (2g, 2a), Dugan, 3 games (2g, 2a), Rees, 2 games (2g, 1a)

Road Goals:

Road Assists:

Wins (goaltender): 2, Ungar, 1, Brochu

Komet leaders-

Points: 34 - Dugan (11g, 23a)

Goals: 11 - Aleardi, Dugan

Assists: 26 - Mayhew

Power Play Goals: 6 - Tufto

Short-Handed Goals: 1 -- Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 4 - Aleardi

Shots: 103 - Aleardi

PIM: 109 - Turcotte

Plus/Minus: +14 - Taylor

Home Points: 21 - Dugan

Home Goals: 7 - Tufto, Dugan

Home Assists: 14 - Dugan, Mayhew

Road Points: 16 - Tufto

Road Goals: 6 - Aleardi

Road Assists: 13 - Tufto

Goaltenders

Appearances: 18 - Brochu

Wins: 11 - Ungar

Saves: 479 - Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.45 - Brochu

Save percentage: .921 - Brochu

Shutouts: 1, Brochu, Ungar

Special K's- The Komets scored two power-play goals on 13 opportunities, while killing off nine of 10 power-plays they faced.

Next week - The Komets host Toledo on Friday before the Maine Mariners make their first appearance at the Coliseum on Saturday.

Icing the puck - The Komets have not allowed a goal in the last 104:32 and only allowed one shot on goal in the third period during Sunday's win at Wichita. The team is now 12-4-0 on the road. Both Brett Brochu and Connor Unger have recorded shutouts this season. The Komets and Toledo are the only teams in the Central Division to score over 100 goals this season.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, January 17: Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one free tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Remedy Live Mental Health Awareness Night: Staff from Remedy LIVE are attending the game and available to speak about services within their organization and bringing more awareness to the importance of mental health.

Saturday, January 18: MLK Night: The Komets will be wearing special MLK jerseys courtesy of CareSource. These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to Healthier Moms and Babies.

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.