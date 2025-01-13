Giving Back: Mavericks Partner with Veterans Community Project

Kansas City, MO - In the lead-up to their highly anticipated Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night on January 18, the Kansas City Mavericks are dedicating the week to giving back to the brave men and women who have served our country. On Monday afternoon, eight Mavericks players, accompanied by mascot Mac, visited Veterans Community Project (VCP) to lend a helping hand and honor local veterans.

Players Victor Ostman, Logan Neaton, Daniel Amesbury, Cam Morrison, Justin MacPherson, Nolan Sullivan, Damien Giroux, and Cade Borchardt toured the VCP facilities and volunteered in the Outreach Center, where they packed food boxes for veterans staying at VCP Village.

Located at 89th and Troost in Kansas City, Missouri, VCP Village is a community of 49 fully furnished tiny homes that provide veterans experiencing homelessness with safe, dignified housing. In addition to housing, VCP offers personalized support services that address critical challenges such as health, employment, and education, empowering veterans to achieve long-term stability and independence.

The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to support initiatives like VCP as part of their ongoing commitment to honoring veterans.

Fans are invited to join the team on January 18 for Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night, a special evening filled with activities and tributes celebrating our nation's heroes. The event will feature:

Mavericks players wearing specialty Top Gun/Military-themed jerseys.

Military vehicles displayed both outside the arena and on the ice.

A performance of "God Bless America," accompanied by a large flag display on the ice.

A postgame skate, where fans can join Mavericks players on the ice to cap off the evening.

And much more, ensuring an unforgettable night for everyone in attendance.

Don't miss this exciting night as the Mavericks honor those who serve with a memorable game and festivities. For tickets and more information, visit www.kcmavericks.com/tickets.

