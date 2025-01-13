ECHL Transactions - January 13
January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 13, 2025:
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Tucson
add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from reserve
add Quinn Warmuth, D activated from reserve
delete Luke Richardson, G placed on reserve
delete Nolan Orzeck, D traded to Reading
Cincinnati:
delete William Lavalliere, G released as emergency backup goalie
Florida:
delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Springfield
Indy:
delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford
delete Ryan Gagnier, F recalled by Rockford
delete Kyle Maksimovich, F recalled by Rockford
Orlando:
delete Marc Terriault, G released as emergency backup goalie
Reading:
delete Matt Tendler, G released as emergency backup goalie
delete Kenny Johnson, D traded to Allen
Savannah:
delete Evan Nause, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida
South Carolina:
delete Ryan Lemire, G released as emergency backup goalie 1/12
Utah:
add Dilan Savenkov, D activated from reserve
delete Bryan Yoon, D recalled by Colorado Eagles
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2025
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- Giving Back: Mavericks Partner with Veterans Community Project - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Acquire Defenseman from Reading - Allen Americans
- Royals Acquire F Nolan Orzeck from Allen in Exchange for D Kenny Johnson - Reading Royals
- Connor Galloway Scores First Professional Goal as Glads Rally to Take Down Cyclones 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Return Home on Three Game Win Streak - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Ryan Fanti Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Fanti Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Spire Motorsports Drivers and 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Headline 3rd Annual "NASCAR Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kalamazoo Preps for Hockey Heritage & Jarrett Retirement this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 13 - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 13, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Complete Comeback, Take Weekend Series over Lions, 4-3 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.