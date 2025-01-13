ECHL Transactions - January 13

January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 13, 2025:

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Tucson

add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from reserve

add Quinn Warmuth, D activated from reserve

delete Luke Richardson, G placed on reserve

delete Nolan Orzeck, D traded to Reading

Cincinnati:

delete William Lavalliere, G released as emergency backup goalie

Florida:

delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Springfield

Indy:

delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford

delete Ryan Gagnier, F recalled by Rockford

delete Kyle Maksimovich, F recalled by Rockford

Orlando:

delete Marc Terriault, G released as emergency backup goalie

Reading:

delete Matt Tendler, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Kenny Johnson, D traded to Allen

Savannah:

delete Evan Nause, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida

South Carolina:

delete Ryan Lemire, G released as emergency backup goalie 1/12

Utah:

add Dilan Savenkov, D activated from reserve

delete Bryan Yoon, D recalled by Colorado Eagles

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.