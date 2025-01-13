Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 13

January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers discuss a penalty with the officials

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers discuss a penalty with the officials(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-0-0-1 for the thirteenth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday and Sunday. Worcester lost 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday, then won 2-1 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, January 11 @ Wheeling Nailers | 4-3 SOL

Worcester got the scoring started Saturday, as Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored to give the Railers the early 1-0 lead. Wheeling answered back with a goal from Chris Ortiz (1-1-2), but less than a minute later JD Dudek (1-0-1) grabbed the lead back for Worcester heading into the second period. Matt Koopman (1-0-1) scored for the Nailers making it 2-2 15:05 into the second. Griffin Loughran (1-0-1) then gave Worcester the 3-2 lead 19:25 into the second. The Nailers tied the game for a third time with a goal from Gabe Klassen (1-0-1) 10:41 into the third period. Neither team was able to get the lead before regulation came to an end leading us into overtime. Overtime was not enough to decide the winner, leading the game into a shootout. Worcester scored in the first round before Wheeling picked up goals in the next two rounds, giving them the 4-3 win.

Sunday, January 12 @ Wheeling Nailers | 2-1 W

It was the Railers who struck first Sunday as Justin Gill (1-1-2) scored 10:18 into the first period giving Worcester the 1-0 lead. The Railers extended their lead to 2-0 in the second period with a goal from Anthony Callin (1-0-1). Wheeling notched their first goal of the night 40 seconds into the third period as Logan Pietila (1-0-1) cut the Wheeling deficit to one. The Railers held off Wheeling for the remainder of the third period, leading to a 2-1 final score.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 17 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 18 vs. Wheeling Nailers | 6:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 19 vs. Wheeling Nailers | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci is tied for third in the ECHL in points (41).

Repaci was the third player in the ECHL this season to reach the 20-goal mark with his tally on Saturday, joining Brandon Hawkins and Cade Borchardt.

Connor Welsh is tied for first in the ECHL in power-play assists (14).

Worcester's second line of JD Dudek, Anthony Callin, and Justin Gill combined for seven of Worcester's thirteen points on the weekend. (3G, 4A).

Michael Bullion is 2-0-0-1 in his last three starts.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 14-17-1-4 on the season.

The Railers are averaging the seventh most penalty minutes per game at 14.69.

Worcester became the second team all season to beat Wheeling in regulation at WesBanco Arena with their win on Sunday.

The Railers are 8-0-1-2 when leading after two periods.

Worcester is outshooting opponents 417-349 in the second period.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.