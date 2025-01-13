Americans Acquire Defenseman from Reading

January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Kenny Johnson with the Reading Royals

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced a trade this afternoon with the Reading Royals acquiring defenseman Kenny Johnson, for defenseman Nolan Orzeck.

The Americans are adding a big strong defenseman at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, a known shot blocker, played in 59 games with the Royals over the last two seasons. He had 83 penalty minutes in 46 games last year. He played a combined five games in the 2022-2023 season with both Orlando and Wheeling.

Before turning professional, he played parts of four years at Penn State University (Big-10), which included 31 games and 46 penalty minutes in 2021-2022.

The Americans have back-to-back games this week on Tuesday and Wednesday night, before a long break. Allen will host Tulsa on Tuesday at CUTX Event Center, and travel to Wichita for a game on Wednesday night. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

