Americans Acquire Defenseman from Reading
January 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced a trade this afternoon with the Reading Royals acquiring defenseman Kenny Johnson, for defenseman Nolan Orzeck.
The Americans are adding a big strong defenseman at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, a known shot blocker, played in 59 games with the Royals over the last two seasons. He had 83 penalty minutes in 46 games last year. He played a combined five games in the 2022-2023 season with both Orlando and Wheeling.
Before turning professional, he played parts of four years at Penn State University (Big-10), which included 31 games and 46 penalty minutes in 2021-2022.
The Americans have back-to-back games this week on Tuesday and Wednesday night, before a long break. Allen will host Tulsa on Tuesday at CUTX Event Center, and travel to Wichita for a game on Wednesday night. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Kenny Johnson with the Reading Royals
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2025
- Americans Acquire Defenseman from Reading - Allen Americans
- Royals Acquire F Nolan Orzeck from Allen in Exchange for D Kenny Johnson - Reading Royals
- Connor Galloway Scores First Professional Goal as Glads Rally to Take Down Cyclones 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Komets Return Home on Three Game Win Streak - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Ryan Fanti Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Fanti Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Spire Motorsports Drivers and 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Headline 3rd Annual "NASCAR Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kalamazoo Preps for Hockey Heritage & Jarrett Retirement this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 13 - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 13, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Complete Comeback, Take Weekend Series over Lions, 4-3 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Allen Americans Stories
- Americans Acquire Defenseman from Reading
- Americans Weekly
- Overtime Loss in Tulsa
- Road Trip Ends this Afternoon in Tulsa
- Americans Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime 2-1