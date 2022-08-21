Toledo at Columbus Postponed
August 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's game between Toledo and Columbus has been postponed due to weather. It will be made up when the Clippers travel to Toledo (9/20-9/25). An exact date has not yet been set.
Check out the Columbus Clippers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 21, 2022
- Dawson, Santana Power the Bats 7-6 over Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Chasers Drop Series Finale in Louisville on Rainy Afternoon - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wallner's Walk-Off Single in 10th Sends Saints to 5-4 Victory over RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- St. Paul Outlasts RailRiders in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Toledo at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Indians Take Series with Sunday Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Savvy Speed, Long Balls Lead Indians in Series Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Henderson Walks off for Tides in Wild Game - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Upended by Lehigh Valley 5-3, Split Series against IronPigs - Buffalo Bisons
- Clementina's Slam, Perez' Four Hits Highlight Stripers' 8-3 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Comeback Falls Short as Redbirds Drop Series Finale - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Split out of Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hernandez Homers in 3-2 Loss to Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Wings Hang on to Win Series Finale, 3-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Pérez Promoted to the White Sox Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- Game Information: Iowa Cubs (52-64) vs. Indianapolis Indians (57-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- August 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hoeing Becomes Third Former Jumbo Shrimp in Five Days to Make MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 21 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Norfolk Beats Durham in Extras for Second Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Shine Bright in 4-3 Win over Mets - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Clippers Stories
- Toledo at Columbus Postponed
- Indianapolis at Columbus Postponed
- Buffalo at Columbus Postponed
- St. Paul at Columbus Postponed
- Columbus Game Notes