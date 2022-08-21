Game Information: Iowa Cubs (52-64) vs. Indianapolis Indians (57-57)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #115 / Home #57: Iowa Cubs (52-64) vs. Indianapolis Indians (57-57)

PROBABLES: RHP Dakota Mekkes (1-2, 5.12) vs. RHP Johan Oviedo (4-2, 5.24)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / WISH-TV 8

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Ji-Hwan Bae smacked a two-run triple, Miguel Yajure struck out a season-high seven, and the Indians captured the series lead against the I-Cubs on Saturday night, 6-2. Following back-to-back singles by Jose Godoy and Hoy Park to begin the third, Ji-Hwan Bae tripled on a 3-1 pitch to give Indy an early advantage. Jack Suwinski tacked on an additional run with a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Bae and make it 3-0 after three. Iowa and Indianapolis each sent home a pair of runs in the fifth frame. David Bote grounded into a force out to send home Iowa's first run, and an RBI single by Alfonso Rivas brought in another. The Indians regained their three-run lead when Cal Mitchell scored on a throwing error on Suwinski's fielders' choice after he was hit by a pitch. Mason Martin singled home Diego Castillo to cap the fifth inning. Bae led off the sixth with a single and advanced into scoring position after a wild pitch Danis Correa. Mitchell then sent him home on an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-2.

BAE'S BACK: Ji-Hwan Bae went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI last night to lead the Indians' offense to their second consecutive victory and third of the series last night. With a pair of runners in scoring position after consecutive singles and a stolen base by Hoy Park to leadoff the third inning, Bae smacked a triple into the right-center alley to plate the first two runs of the game. He would later score on a sacrifice fly, giving the Indians the lead they needed for the win. Bae's three-bagger was his fifth of the season, which ties his career high (also: 2021 with Double-A Altoona, 2019 with Single-A Greensboro).

TRIP, TRIP, TRIPLES: The Indians continue to pace the International League with 35 triples, nine more than any of their counterparts (Columbus, 26). They narrowly trail Albuquerque (39) and Oklahoma City (36) for the most three-baggers in Triple-A this season. It is also the most triples the Indians have had in a single season since they led the International League with 40 three-baggers in 2016. Yesterday, Ji-Hwan Bae roped his fifth triple of the season and joins Travis Swaggerty (7) and Mason Martin (5) as Indians with five-or-more triples. It marks the first time that Indianapolis has had three players with five-plus triples in a single season since 2014.

MOWING THE LAWN: Indians starter Miguel Yajure earned his third win of the season with Indianapolis last night, fanning a season-high seven batters over 5.0 two-run innings. It was his most strikeouts since July 23, 2019 when he matched that total for High-A Tampa vs. Daytona. Two of Yajure's wins this season have come against Iowa (also: 7/8 - 5.0ip, 3h, 1r, 1er, 6k). After throwing 5.0 innings in just one of his first 11 outings (10 starts), the right-hander has finished the fifth frame in three of his last four starts.

WE CALLED CAL: Cal Mitchell has picked up right where he left off after having his career-high tying 13-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, launching a game-winning home run on Friday night and roping an RBI single last night. The left-handed outfielder has not gone hitless in consecutive games since May 4 and has hit safely in 44 of 55 total games with Indianapolis this season. He leads the team with a .324 average (67-for-207), with 16 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 42 RBI and 26 runs scored.

SPEED DEMONS: Mason Martin and Hoy Park each stole bases last night, extending the team's total to 113 on the season. It is the Indians most stolen bases in a single season since they stole 168 in 2015 to lead the International League. With Park's stolen base last night being his 10th, there are now six Indians players that have double-digit stolen bases this season. The last time Indy had six-plus runners with double-digit stolen bases was in 2015, when Alen Hanson paced the squad with 35 and seven total players had 10-plus bags swiped.

TODAY: The Indians will look to clinch a win in the six-game series with Iowa and get back above .500 today at 1:35 PM ET at Victory Field. The Indians and I-Cubs have faced off 17 times already this season, with Indianapolis holding the advantage 11-6. The two teams faced off from July 4-10 at Victory Field, with Indianapolis winning the series 4-2, including a 5-4 walk-off win on the Fourth of July. Since 1988, the Indians lead the series, 113-84 with a 62-38 record in Indianapolis. In a repeat of the series-opener, Johan Oviedo will take the mound for Indianapolis after surrendering one run in 2.0 innings. Countering for Iowa is reliever Dakota Mekkes, who has a 5.40 ERA (1er/1.2ip) and two walks to no strikeouts in two appearances against Indy this season.

BOLTON ON THE BUMP: Cody Bolton entered in relief of starter Johan Oviedo on Tuesday and tossed 3.0 one-run, shutout innings in relief. He struck out five of his 10 total batters faced, which is his most strikeouts since fanning seven in a 5.0-inning start on June 2 at Omaha. In the month of August, Bolton has been scored upon in just one of his four relief appearances with a 1.17 ERA (1er/7.2ip), 10 strikeouts, 1.04 WHIP and .172 average against (5-for-29).

THIS DAY IN 1999: Down 5-0 after four innings and 8-2 after eight, the Indians put up six runs in the bottom of the ninth en route to a 11-10 comeback win vs. Toledo in 12 innings. The teams traded a pair of runs in the 10th inning before the Indians walked the game off with an RBI single off the bat of right fielder Mike Frank with no outs in the bottom of the 12th. Second baseman Chris Snopek and designated hitter Mark Sweeney went a combined 7-for-12 with three runs scored and five RBI as each of them notched a pair of doubles.

