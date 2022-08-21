Pérez Promoted to the White Sox Sunday

The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves ahead of tonight's 5:05 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. Tonight's game is the finale of a six-game series between the two teams.

C Carlos Pérez had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today, his first career promotion to the majors. Pérez, 25, was enjoying a career year with the Charlotte Knights this season. The Venezuelan native was hitting .257 (90-for-350) with 46 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and two stolen bases in 91 games with the Knights this year. He is currently tied for the team lead in home runs, is second in RBIs and is fourth in runs scored on the Knights this season.

RHP Rafael Dolis was activated off the COVID-Injured List today. In 23 games with the Knights this season, Dolis is 1-1 with a 5.55 ERA (24.1 IP/24 SO).

This season, a total of 15 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7 & May 24), RHP Matt Foster (April 7), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12, June 2 & June 10), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12), OF Adam Haseley (April 20 & June 19), INF Danny Mendick (May 5 & May 28), RHP Johnny Cueto (May 16), RHP Kyle Crick (May 17, May 31 & June 4), RHP Davis Martin (May 17, June 3, June 14, July 12, July 23, July 29 & August 9), LHP Tanner Banks (May 26 & June 12), C/1B Seby Zavala (June 12), 1B/OF Gavin Sheets (June 23), INF Lenyn Sosa (August 7), INF Romy Gonzalez (August 17) and C Carlos Pérez.

