Norfolk Falls to Durham in Series Finale
August 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (53-62) lost to the Durham Bulls (64-49), 5-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park.
The Tides scored first in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Nottingham to score Gunnar Henderson. They went on to score again in the third on a wild pitch to go up 2-0.
Drew Rom made his Triple-A debut in a start for the Tides, going 4.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits and four walks with nine strikeouts. The one run allowed came in the fifth when Josh Lowe ripped an RBI single to cut the Tides lead in half to 2-1.
Durham full on took the in the sixth with four runs and didn't look back. Ruben Cardenas tied the game on a solo homer. Vidal Brujan would hit a go-ahead RBI double. Two more runs were added on a sac fly by Miles Mastrobuoni and an RBI single by Jonathan Aranda to give them the 5-2 lead.
Norfolk did add one more on an RBI groundout by Henderson, and then an RBI fielder's choice in the ninth, but that'd be all as the Tides lost, 5-4. The Tides have an off day tomorrow before heading to Jacksonville for a six-game set. The Tides have not announced a starter, while LHP Josh Rogers (1-4, 7.99) will go for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.
POSTGAME NOTES
ROM'S DEBUT: The nine strikeouts by Tides starter Drew Rom set a season high and matched his career-high...he last had that many strikeouts on June 2, 2021 with Aberdeen vs. Hickory.
