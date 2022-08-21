Bulls Brush Back Tides 5-4

NORFOLK, Va. - Bulls shortstop Vidal Brujan and Josh Lowe both collected two hits, while right fielder Ruben Cardenas homered as part of a four-run sixth inning to lead Durham to a 5-4 win over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. The win maintains the Bulls' two-game lead in the International League East Division.

Norfolk grabbed the early lead with single tallies in each of the first two frames. Lowe's RBI single to right in the fifth cut the deficit to one, before the Bulls plated four scores in the following inning. Cardenas bashed his game-tying solo home run, before Brujan slashed a go-ahead RBI double to right. Following a sacrifice fly from 2B Miles Mastrobuoni, 1B Jonathan Aranda capped the scoring spurt with a run-scoring single to make it 5-2. The Tides would get a run back in both the seventh and ninth frames to narrow the Durham lead to one, however were unable to erase the deficit.

Brujan (2-5, R, 2B, RBI) and Lowe (2-4, RBI, BB) each tallied two hits to lead all Bulls batters. Cardenas' longball was the 165th hit by a Bulls player this season, passing Memphis for most by any International League club this season.

Durham southpaw Angel Perdomo (2.0 IP, BB, 4 SO) earned the win with two scoreless frames, adding four strikeouts, with Chase Anderson (0.2 IP) notching the save. Norfolk reliever Ryan Conroy (0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER) suffered the defeat.

Following an off day on Monday, the Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, August 23 to start a six-game set versus the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch of the series opener is slated for 6:35pm. Starting pitchers for both teams have not yet been announced.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

