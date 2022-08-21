Late Homers Lead Knights Past Mets 10-8 on Sunday Night
August 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - In a week that had just about everything, it took until Sunday to get one of the game's most exciting feats.
Catcher Nick Ciuffo launched a go-ahead three-run home run and center fielder Mark Payton chugged around the bases for an inside-the-park home run in a four-run eighth inning to propel the Charlotte Knights past the Syracuse Mets by a score of 10-8 on Sunday night in the finale of an exciting six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. With the win, the Knights earned a series victory over the Mets, winning four of six games.
The Knights jumped out to a big lead early in Sunday's game, scoring five runs in the second inning against the Mets. In fact, the Knights held a 6-0 lead over Syracuse after three innings and RHP Davis Martin was dealing. Martin allowed just one run over the first five frames.
Things were looking good for the Knights, who entered the game with a two-game winning streak. Then, the Mets began to mount a comeback.
Syracuse scored two runs in the sixth inning, three in the seventh and another in the eighth inning to take a 7-6 lead over the Knights. Former Charlotte slugger Daniel Palka launched a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Gosuke Katoh hammered a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Martin was charged with three runs over 5.2 innings and reliever Zach Muckenhirn was charged with three runs over just 0.2 innings pitched.
In the eighth inning, everything changed for the Knights thanks to the long ball. Ciuffo gave the Knights a 9-7 lead with a three-run blast off Syracuse reliever Phillip Diehl (2-3, 6.82), who was charged with the loss. The home run was Ciuffo's second of the season. Payton, the next batter, ripped a ball into center and raced around the bases for his team-leading 18th home run of the season. This one was special as it was an inside-the-park home run, Charlotte's first of the season.
With the Knights ahead by a score of 10-7, reliever Lane Ramsey came on to work the ninth inning. Despite allowing a run, he notched his second save of the season. LHP Andrew Perez (3-2, 4.65), who got the final two outs in the eighth inning, earned the win.
The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Tuesday night from Memphis, TN. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. from AutoZone Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
