Jacksonville Rallies Late in Doubleheader Split with Nashville

August 21, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite a 7-0 loss in Sunday's twin bill opener, a crowd 5,249 fans saw Jordan Groshans blast a three-run home run as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp won 6-3 in the second game of their doubleheader with the Nashville Sounds at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (62-55) took the final lead in game two in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Bryson Brigman and Ray-Patrick Didder singled off Nashville (70-46) reliever J.C. Mejía (L, 0-1). Following a pop out, Groshans (2) blasted a three-run home run, his first with Jacksonville, to give them the 6-3 lead, which was enough to put them in the win column.

The Jumbo Shrimp flipped the script in game two. In the third inning, Brigman was hit by a pitch, stole second and reached third on an error. Three batters later, Groshans walked and Bryan De La Cruz smacked a base hit, scoring Brigman to put Jacksonville ahead 1-0.

Two more runs crossed the plate in the Jacksonville half of the fourth inning. With one out, Erik González doubled and then scored on a single from Brigman. Didder followed with a walk. After a fly out, Groshans swatted a single that scored Brigman to push the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 3-0.

Nashville began their climb back in the fifth. Nick Kahle led off the inning with a double and reached third on a wild pitch. With one out, Ruiz doubled home Kahle for the Sounds first run of game two. Turang tallied his second hit of the day that and Ruiz scored from second to cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the sixth inning, the Sounds completed the come back and tied the game. Patrick Dorrian led off with a double against Jacksonville reliever George Soriano (W, 2-2). A passed ball allowed Dorrian to advance to third, and he then scored on a sac fly from Wiemer to tie the game at three.

Nashville jumped out to an early lead in game one and never looked back. Sal Frelick singled and Esteury Ruiz doubled to kick off the top of the first. Brice Turang continued his hot series with an RBI single to put the Sounds up 1-0. Ruiz advanced to third and both runners scored on a two-run double from Jon Singleton to push the lead to 3-0. Pablo Reyes knocked the fifth consecutive hit of the inning and Singleton scored from second to give Nashville a 4-0 advantage after the first inning.

The second inning saw Nashville increase their lead by one. With two outs, Turang (11) blasted a solo home run off Jacksonville starter Jeff Lindgren (L, 2-2) as the Sounds padded their lead 5-0.

The Sounds put the nail in the coffin with two runs in the top of the fifth. Turang reached second on an error and Singleton walked. Two batters later, Garrett Mitchell singled and Turang scored from second. Singleton went to second on the single and then scored on another base hit from Joey Wiemer for Nashville's seventh run of the game.

Jacksonville stays home for six more games and welcomes in the Norfolk Tides. The series starts with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday. Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Community First Two-for-Tuesday. Community First Credit Union members can take advantage of two-for-one tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office by using their Community First credit or debit cards. It's also Military Appreciation Night, meaning all active and retired military and Veterans and their dependents can receive a complimentary ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, subject to availability.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.