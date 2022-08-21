Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 21 at Worcester

Rochester Red Wings (52-64) at Worcester Red Sox (59-57)

Sunday, August 21, 2022 - 1:05p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv, NESN

RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2, 7.24) vs. RHP Brian Keller (3-4, 3.30)

CALL FOR THE TARP WIN: The Rochester Red Wings got back in the win column last night thanks to a rain-shortened 5-1 victory over the Worcester Red Sox...Starter RHP Cade Cavalli went five innings allowing just one run on two hits and three walks while striking out eight...SS Lucius Fox slugged a two-run homer in his return to the lineup while DH Nick Banks picked up his third three-hit game of the year, logging three singles in the win...LF Andrew Stevenson tallied his team-leading 32nd multi-hit performance of his year, going 2-for-4 with a triple and pair of RBI...The Wings will send RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to make his 21st start of the year (5th with ROC) in the 1:05 series finale in Worcester, MA.

WE HOMERED!: With SS Lucius Fox's 3rd inning two-run homer, the Red Wings' homerless streak ends at four games...the Wings now have four homers in their last eight games...

- Fox's homer was the lone long ball of the night, extending the number of games since their last multi-homer performance to nine games (8/10 vs. NOR)

ANDREW TRIPLE-SON: LF Andrew Stevenson's 3rd-inning triple marked his fifth three-bagger of the year, placing him just three off the International League lead (8)...the triple was Stevenson's first since 7/1, which also came against Worcester (at home) and was the first triple from a Red Wing since 8/12 vs. NOR.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE: The Wings have recorded eight doubles in their last three games after 1B John Nogowski bounced a first-inning double over the outfield wall...

- The Wings currently sit at 198 doubles on the year, good enough for 10th place in the league...with a pair of doubles in today's game, the Wings would join nine other IL teams to have logged 200 doubles.

WE GOT ICE: Wings pitchers have added a hit by pitch to their record for a fourth straight game, the most consecutive games they have hit a batter all year...the previous high was three games (last 7/30-8/2)...

- Wings batters have been hit in seven of their last 11 games

100 FOR CADE: RHP Cade Cavalli recorded his 100th strikeout of the year last night as part of his eight-strikeout performance...the 2021 reigning MiLB Strikeout King threw 109 pitches last night, the most thrown in a game by an International League pitcher this year...

- in four starts in the month of August, the righty has recorded 27 strikeouts while yielding just six earned runs

CLUB 1K: Rochester sits with 992 hits on the year entering play Sunday...with eight hits, the Wings will reach the 1,000th hit mark and join just four other teams to cross the 1K hit total so far...

- Wings have averaged 8.5 hits a game this season

- Wings have also averaged nine hits against Worcester this season (153 hits, 17 games)

RING 'EM UP: Wings pitchers have struck out 89 batters in their last eight games including five performances of double-digit strikeout totals...

- Rochester currently ranks 4th among International League teams in the strikeout category with 1,078, 51 off the lead (WOR, 1,129)

FILLING THE LEADERBOARD: CF Andrew Stevenson picked up a hit, two runs and a walk in three trips to the plate in yesterday's win, now reaching on a knock in four of the last five games...the LSU alumni ranks 5th among IL batters in the hit category with 111, four more than 6th place which is occupied by former teammate Joey Meneses.

JOHN NO-GOAT-SKI: 1B John Nogowski went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks...since joining the Wings on 8/3, he is 23-for-57 (.404) with a home run, four doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs, and nine walks...in 16 games since he joined the squad, he ranks first in hits (23), total bases (30), doubles (4), and tied for first in walks (9) while ranking second in runs (9) and RBI (10).

600 ON THE HORIZON: RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon gets the ball for the Wings today in his fifth start in a Red Wings uniform and his 21st of the year...the former St. Louis Cardinal is 10 strikeouts away from his 600th in his Minor League career.

