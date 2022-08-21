Sounds Split Doubleheader in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Behind the arm of Tyler Herb and the bat of Brice Turang, the Nashville Sounds cruised past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7-0, in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Sunday at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville. The Sounds dropped the second game, 6-3, and despite the doubleheader split, claimed four of the six to take the series.

The Sounds began the twinbill with a four-run first inning against Jeff Lindgren (2-2), including five straight hits to start the game. Sal Frelick doubled, Esteury Ruiz singled, and Turang smashed a single to make it 1-0. Then Jon Singleton drilled a two-run double and scored on a single by Pablo Reyes for a 4-0 lead, and Turang launched his second home run of the series and 11th of the year with a solo blast in the second to make it 5-0.

That was plenty of support for Herb (4-5), who tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout. He scattered five hits, walked none and struck out six in the gem. The Sounds added a pair of unearned runs in the fifth for the 7-0 final, as Joey Wiemer singled home Turang, and Patrick Dorrian grounded out to score Singleton.

The Sounds never led in Game 2 but fought back from a 3-0 deficit to make it tight. Jake Cousins allowed one run in one-plus inning, and Matt Hardy yielded two in the fourth for a 3-0 score. But the Sounds rallied in the fifth. Nick Kahle and Ruiz each doubled to get the Sounds on the board, and Turang, who stole three bases in the game, followed with another run-scoring hit for his ninth RBI of the series. Then Dorrian doubled to start the sixth and took third on a passed ball, and Joey Wiemer's sacrifice fly tied it, 3-3. It didn't stay even for long, as Jordan Groshans hit a two-out three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth off J.C. Mejia (0-1), and that 6-3 score became the final.

The Sounds (70-46) continue their 12-game road trip on Tuesday night at 5:35 CT with the start of a six-game set at the Durham Bulls (66-51) in a match-up of two first-place teams. Neither club has yet announced its starting pitcher.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang has hit safely in seven straight games and is batting .303 (20-for-66) with five homers and 19 RBIs in 17 games in August.

Turang's three stolen bases in Game 2 marked his highest total in a game this year...he is 28-for-30 in steals on the season...it was the fourth time this season a Sounds player swiped three bases in one game.

Tyler Herb's seven-inning complete game shutout in Game 1 was the first complete game by a Sound since Tim Dillard on 8/2/19 vs. Albuquerque and the team's first seven-inning complete game shutout since James Naile on 4/15/18 vs. Omaha.

Sal Frelick went 2-for-4 in Game 1 for his 10th multi-hit game as a Sound...he went 1-for-4 with a double in Game 2...he owns an eight-game hitting streak and is hitting .446 (29-for-65) overall in 17 games with the Sounds.

Esteury Ruiz owns an 11-game hitting streak (.350, 14-for-40) since August 10.

