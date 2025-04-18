TinCaps Win 3rd in a Row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Third baseman Rosman Verdugo homered for a third consecutive game, and the TinCaps won their third in a row, 11-8, over the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) Friday night at Parkview Field.

The 20-year-old Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect), who homered twice Thursday, has four homers over the last three games. Griffin Doersching accomplished the same last year. The last TinCap to homer in four consecutive games was Jhonatan Peña in 2016.

Verdugo wasn't the only TinCap to homer Friday. After Lake County (7-6) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, Fort Wayne (8-5) right fielder Braedon Karpathios homered on the first pitch in the home second. That came following his outfield assist closed the top half of the inning.

The TinCaps took a 3-2 lead later in the second with runs scoring on an error and a balk, respectively. Fort Wayne added on in the third with a run via an RBI single by designated hitter Jack Costello. He then tacked on a two-run single in the fourth.

The home team increased its lead to 9-2 in the fifth as Verdugo hit a solo shot to left field and 18-year-old shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) provided an RBI double.

Though the Captains rallied with four runs in the sixth and another in the seventh, the TinCaps got insurance in the eighth as Verdugo knocked a run-scoring triple and center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño came through with an RBI single.

Lake County fought back with a run in the ninth, but Eiker Huizi stopped them there with his first save of the season.

Enmanuel Pinales went the first five innings on the mound for the TinCaps, striking out eight as his fastball reached 96 miles per hour.

This game marked season highs for runs and hits (13) for Fort Wayne.

