Bandits Twirl Second-Straight Shutout Win over Beloit
April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Beloit, Wisconsin - After blanking the Sky Carp 3-0 on Thursday, the Quad Cities River Bandits completed their third shutout win of the week and their second in as many nights against the Beloit Sky Carp with an 8-0 win at ABC Supply Stadium.
Less than 24 hours after fellow starter Drew Beam completed 6.0-scoreless to lead a shutout effort, left-hander Hunter Patteson set the tone with 6.0-scoreless frames of his own on Friday and needed just 69 total pitches to lower his ERA to 0.54 through three starts.
Despite striking out a franchise-record 37 times over the last two games, Quad Cities staked Patteson to an early 3-0 in the second and tagged Beloit starter and the Miami Marlins' top pitching prospect Thomas White for three runs on Diego Guzman's RBI-single and a two-run single off the bat of Austin Charles.
Guzman's knock marked the first of the infielder's High-A career, while Charles' was the River Bandits' first with the bases loaded this season.
With the three-run advantage behind him, Patteson faced just two over the minimum over his final four innings before turning the mound over to Nicholas Regaldo, who set down Beloit one-two-three in the seventh.
White closed out his start with a scoreless third and fourth inning, while Gabe Bierman and Will Kempner kept the Bandits quiet until the eighth. Quad Cities eventually opened up its lead in the eighth with a five-run fame, as Carter Frederick's two-run triple and a pair of RBI-doubles from Omar Hernandez and Guzman pushed the Bandits' advantage to 8-0.
Nate Ackenhausen closed out the final two innings on the mound for Quad Cities and sealed up the club's fourth shutout win of the season with the help of three strikeouts.
Patteson (1-0) earned the win in his second consecutive quality start, while White (0-1) struck out a game-high six in the loss. Regalado's scoreless inning of relief secured his first High-A hold.
Leading the series three games to one, Quad Cities will look to secure a win of the set Saturday afternoon and sends out Logan Martin (0-1, 2.89) for his third start of the year opposite Beloit's Brayan Mendoza (0-0, 2.70). First pitch at ABC Supply Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
