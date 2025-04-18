Lugnuts, Team Lyders Taco Bell Announce Launch-A-Ball to Benefit Capital Area Humane Society

April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts and Team Lyders Taco Bell are teaming up to support the Capital Area Humane Society through Launch-A-Ball, launching into Jackson® Field™ during nine select home games throughout the 2025 season.

"At Team Lyders Taco Bell, we're always looking for ways to bring fun, community, and meaningful impact together," said Team Lyders Taco Bell Director of Operations Molly Trosko. "Partnering with the Lansing Lugnuts for Launch-a-Ball is the perfect way to do just that-giving fans an exciting, interactive experience while making a real difference.

"We're especially proud that this season's Launch-a-Ball will benefit the Capital Area Humane Society, helping provide care and support for animals in need. We can't wait to see the energy, generosity, and community spirit this brings to the ballpark all season long!"

At the conclusion of each of the nine games - April 23, April 26, May 3, May 15, May 30, June 11, July 30, August 13 and August 27 - fans will be given the opportunity to purchase purple tennis balls to launch at three special on-field targets: two targets that win Lugnuts swag bags and one Grand Prize target for a $100 Lugnuts gift card.

The Lansing Lugnuts begin a two-week homestand on Tuesday, April 22, playing 12 games at Jackson® Field™ in a 13-day stretch. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.