Rain Halts Play at Dozer Park Friday Night

April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Friday night's game between the Peoria Chiefs and Cedar Rapids Kernels was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to rain.

Play was halted at 8:08 p.m. and officially suspended at 9:14 p.m., with the Kernels leading 8-3 with two outs in the fourth.

The game will resume Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. The regularly scheduled contest will begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one and be a seven-inning affair.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them for any 2025 home game, including tomorrow's doubleheader. For more information, visit peoriachiefs.com.

