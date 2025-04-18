Nuts Win 5th Straight, Rain Suspends Nightcap

April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, Wisc. - The Lansing Lugnuts (8-5) extended their winning streak to five with an 8-4 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (4-9) in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader on Friday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Game 2? More like Game To Be Continued. The nightcap was suspended due to rain one out into the top of the fifth inning with the Lugnuts leading 3-2. It will be resumed at 2:10 p.m. Eastern, 1:10 p.m. Central, on Saturday afternoon and followed by the regularly scheduled series finale.

In the matinee opener, Gage Jump outpitched Milwaukee Brewers two-time All-All-Star Brandon Woodruff to earn his first professional victory. The southpaw from LSU limited the T-Rats to one run on three hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings, striking out six.

The Lugnuts' offense was relentless, tallying two runs in the first and one in the third inning against Woodruff, one run in the fifth and two in the sixth against Bayden Root, and closed things out on a Sahid Valenzuela two-run single in the seventh off Dikember Sánchez. Six of the Nuts' eight runs were scored with two outs.

Tommy White led a 10-hit attack with an RBI single, double and walk, scoring three runs. White also nabbed one of five Lugnuts stolen bases, joining Nate Nankil (2-for-4, RBI single); Cole Conn (1-for-3, RBI double, walk); Rodney Green, Jr. (1-for-5, double); and Casey Yamauchi (0-for-3, HBP) in base-running thievery. Jared Dickey added two walks, two singles and an RBI.

The Timber Rattlers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against Tom Reisinger before Jake Christianson closed things out.

The Nuts' last five-game winning streak was August 10-14, 2022.

Following Saturday's action, the Lugnuts return home for 12 games in 13 days at Jackson® Field™, running from Tuesday, April 22, through Sunday, May 4. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.mp_--

