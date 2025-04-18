Loons Utilize Home Run Ball in 7-2 Win over Dragons

Midland, Mich.-The Great Lakes Loons hit four home runs including two by Zyhir Hope in a 7-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The two clubs have split the first four games of the series, which continues with day games on Saturday and Sunday in Midland. Both games will start at 1:05 pm.

Game Summary:

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Burns, the Reds #1 prospect, recovered from a rough first inning to post some positive results. Burns' final line included four innings of work as he threw 51 pitches (37 for strikes). He allowed three runs on two hits (both home runs in the first) with two walks and seven strikeouts. Burns retired the last 11 batters he faced including seven on strikeouts. He did not allow a base runner after the first inning. Burns reached 100 mph with his fastball more than 10 times in the outing but his slider was his best pitch. Nearly every Burns strikeout came on his slider, ranging from 88-91 mph.

Burns would have started the fifth inning and was heading to the mound when umpires stopped the game due to rain. The delay lasted 50 minutes and Burns did not come out when play resumed.

The Loons hit two home runs in the first inning, scoring three runs in the frame, to take an early lead. Zyhir Hope hit a two-run homer in the inning off a Burns fastball that was clocked at 100 mph. Kendall Green also homered in the inning of a Burns 99 mph fastball.

The Dragons scored one run in the second on an infield single by Victor Acosta with the bases loaded to make it 3-1.

It was still 3-1 when Zyhir Hope led off the sixth with his second home run of the game and fourth of the year to make it 4-1. The Loons added two more runs in the same inning to extend their lead to 6-1 and added one more in the eighth.

The Dragons closed out the scoring in the ninth on a run-scoring single by John Michael Faile to make it 7-2.

Faile and Myles Smith each had two hits for Dayton. Ariel Almonte had a double. The Dragons collected 10 hits but left 12 runners on base.

Notes: The Loons hit four home runs in the game. Dragons pitchers had given up a total of three over the first 12 games of the season entering the game.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-8) and Loons (6-7) meet again on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 pm in the fifth game of the six-game series in Midland, Michigan. Adam Serwinowski, who has thrown seven scoreless innings over his first two starts, will make his third start for Dayton. The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 22 against West Michigan at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

