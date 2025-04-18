Rain Halts Play at Dozer Park Friday Night
April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - Friday night's game between the Peoria Chiefs and Cedar Rapids Kernels was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to rain.
Play was halted at 8:08 p.m. and officially suspended at 9:14 p.m., with the Kernels leading 8-3 with two outs in the fourth.
The game will resume Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. The regularly scheduled contest will begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one and be a seven-inning affair.
Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them for any 2025 home game, including tomorrow's doubleheader. For more information, visit peoriachiefs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2025
- 'Caps Scrap to Franchise Record in Comeback Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- South Bend Starts Strong, West Michigan Finishes Stronger in 6-4 Defeat - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Win 3rd in a Row - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Rain Halts Play at Dozer Park Friday Night - Peoria Chiefs
- Bandits Twirl Second-Straight Shutout Win over Beloit - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers and Lugnuts Night Game is Suspended by Weather - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Rain Halts Play at Dozer Park Friday Night - Peoria Chiefs
- Loons Homer Four Times, Hope Hammers Two in 7-2 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Kernels and Chiefs Suspended in Top of the Fourth Inning Kernels Lead 8-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Nuts Win 5th Straight, Rain Suspends Nightcap - Lansing Lugnuts
- Late Runs Fuel River Bandits' Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Loons Utilize Home Run Ball in 7-2 Win over Dragons - Dayton Dragons
- Lansing Claims Series Win in 8-4 Game One Victory over Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 22-27 Presented by AES Ohio - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Lugnuts, Team Lyders Taco Bell Announce Launch-A-Ball to Benefit Capital Area Humane Society - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.