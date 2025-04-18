Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 22-27 Presented by AES Ohio

April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, April 22 - Sunday, April 27, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, April 23 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, April 25 at 7:05 PM

- Saturday, April 26 at 1:05 PM

- Sunday, April 27 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games on this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers :

- Tuesday: Nestor Lorant

- Wednesday: Jose Montero

- Thursday: Luke Hayden

- Friday: Chase Burns

- Saturday: Adam Serwinowski

- Sunday: Gabriel Aguilera

Over the first two weeks of the 2025 season, the Dragons have featured the best starting pitching of any team in Minor League Baseball. Through 12 games, the Dragons have the best ERA of any team in the minors, 120 teams across 11 leagues. The starting rotation is headlined by Chase Burns, who is scheduled to start the game on Friday, April 25 at Day Air Ballpark. Burns is the Reds number one prospect and their first round draft pick from 2024.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, April 22

National Anthem Performer: Orchard Park Elementary

Wednesday, April 23

National Anthem Performer: Edwin D Smith School

Honor Guard: Central State ROTC

Thursday, April 24

National Anthem Performer: Greenon High School

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: University of Dayton Irish Dance

Friday, April 25

National Anthem Performer: Oakview Elementary

Honor Guard: World War II 101st Airborne Living History Team

God Bless America: Parkwood Elementary

Hometown Heroes (see more information below)

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Madison Mohawks Steel Drum Band

Saturday, April 26

National Anthem Performer: Bethel Local Schools Children's Choir

Sunday, April 27

National Anthem Performer: John Hole Elementary School

Honor Guard: Xenia High School JROTC

God Bless America: Ankeney Middle School

Dragons Veteran Salute presented by CareSource Military & Veterans (see more information below)

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Fairborn High School Jazz Improv Band

Princess Jade

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games where each week, the winner will take home 50 percent of the total pot. The other 50 percent will support the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot will start at $2,500. Raffle tickets are available in person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at DaytonDragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open Friday (April 25), Saturday (April 26), and Sunday (April 27). Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information visit https://www.milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at www.daytondragons.com/pennstation

Tuesday, April 22: Safety Week Plaza Kickoff

Safety Week presented by the Ohio Laborer's Union and Ohio LECET begins with a special pre-game plaza kickoff on Tuesday, April 22, featuring a variety of free, family-friendly activities, including an interactive Safety Town for kids to explore safe practices in hands-on ways, giveaways and free goodies for attendees, photo opportunities with the Ohio LECET LED Truck and more!

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local car wash locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air ballpark and keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at www.daytondragons.com/freewashfriday

Friday, April 25: Dragons Hometown Heroes

This year's first spotlight of the Dragons Hometown Heroes program will be featured. The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB for a season-long tribute to all service men and women, past and present. Each spotlight highlights a different group, individual, or organization involved in the military. During the game, the Dragons will acknowledge April as the Month of the Military Child. In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, the Dragons are recognizing children of military families from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as our Hometown Heroes.

Friday, April 25: Friends & Family Games presented by Wendy's

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. For more info visit www.daytondragons.com/friends

Saturday, April 26: Academic All-Star program presented by Edison State Community College

The Dragons Academic All-Star Program will recognize five College Credit Plus Students this season. College Credit Plus offers a unique opportunity for high school students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives at no cost to them. The first Academic All-Star being recognized this year is Hailey Duncan. Hailey will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation before Saturday's game to assist with her future educational goals. To learn more about College Credit Plus at Edison State Community College, visit edisonohio.edu/collegecreditplus.

Sunday, April 27: Dragons Veteran Salute presented by CareSource Military & Veterans

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veterans' stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Colonel Ovidio Pugnale, a Veteran of the United States Air Force, will be recognized on Sunday for his 26-years of service.

Sunday, April 27: Ohio LECET check presentation

The Dragons Foundation is making a $1,000 donation pregame to the Ohio Laborer's Union and Ohio LECET for the last day of Safety Week.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27. Every kid that participates will receive a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info visit www.daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases

Dragons MVP Program presented by Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage, Roosters, and WDTN-TV and Dayton's CW

Dragons players and mascots will visit local schools on April 23 and April 24 as part of the Dragons MVP Program, and on both nights, classroom MVPs will be recognized at Day Air Ballpark at the Dragons game. The Dragons MVP Program is an educational tool for fourth and fifth grade teachers, helping them reward and motivate students for success in the classroom. Teachers in a five county area (Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Warren counties) receive award kits to recognize five students in their classroom. Each of the five students selected as a Dragons MVP in their classroom will receive four lawn tickets to a special MVP night at a Dragons game, an MVP certificate, access to the exclusive MVP Zone, and a uniquely designed MVP hat. In addition to these items, they also have the chance to have their success story highlighted in the Dragons game-day program, PlayBall!, the chance to be randomly selected to participate in on-field experiences including throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, and more!

