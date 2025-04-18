South Bend Starts Strong, West Michigan Finishes Stronger in 6-4 Defeat

Comstock Park, MI - On an evening with the South Bend Cubs got off to a dynamic start against the West Michigan Whitecaps, and in search of their first victory this series, Friday night came up just short as the Whitecaps came back to defeat the Cubs by a final score of 6-4. It marked the fourth consecutive game where South Bend scored first in this series, and West Michigan mounted and completed a comeback victory.

Friday night in Grand Rapids got off to an impeccable start for the Cubs, with the first multi-home run inning of the year taking place in the top of the 1st. After a lead-off walk to Jefferson Rojas, Carter Trice clubbed a home run over the left-center field wall, giving South Bend a 2-0 lead. West Michigan left-hander Andrew Sears then walked Brian Kalmer, and Andy Garriola hammered South Bend's second two-run shot of the inning for a 4-0 lead.

The four runs in the 1st would be all South Bend would get all night, as the Whitecaps pulled their starter Sears after just the single frame. The Whitecaps bullpen took it from there, firing eight shutout innings the rest of the way.

On the mound for the Cubs to start was Nick Dean, making his third career start against West Michigan. Dean pitched well enough to win the game, and posted five innings of two-run baseball with just one walk and six strikeouts. He left the game in line for the win, as the game stood at a 4-2 Cubs lead.

South Bend's next best chance to score came in the 7th, walking twice, and also getting a double from Jefferson Rojas to load the bases. With the bags full, West Michigan righty Marco Jimenez escaped from the inning and kept the Whitecaps in the game.

The 8th inning ultimately is what undid the lead, and the game for the Cubs. After a 1-2-3 inning from Sam Thoresen in the 7th, West Michigan would pick up four big runs in the 8th, tying and taking the lead.

South Bend at a moment's notice surrendered the lead, and suddenly was down to their final three outs of the game. West Michigan closed things in the 9th, and the Cubs dropped their sixth straight defeat, since winning four in a row last week.

The Cubs will be in search of their first victory on the road on Saturday afternoon, when the two clubs meet again at 2:00 PM. Ryan Gallagher gets the start for the Cubs in Game 5 in Comstock Park.

