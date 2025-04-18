Rattlers and Lugnuts Night Game is Suspended by Weather

April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The nightcap of Friday's split doubleheader between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Lansing Lugnuts was suspended with one out in the top of the fifth inning at Neuroscience Group Field. Lansing scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to erase a 2-0 Wisconsin advantage.

Friday's game will restart Saturday afternoon at 1:10pm. The regularly scheduled game on Saturday will be a seven-inning contest and start approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Wisconsin (4-9) scored twice in the bottom of the second inning. Jheremy Vargas doubled, tagged on a fly to the corner in left to take third base, and scored on a wild pitch. Tayden Hall kept the inning going with a two-out walk and a steal of second. Then, Blake Burke ripped a single to right to score Hall for the 2-0 lead.

The rain started to come down harder in the top of the fourth inning with Rattlers starting pitcher Chandler Welch on the mound. He walked Nate Nankil on four straight pitches to open the inning for Lansing (8-5). Then, Darlyn Montero hit a two-run homer to the Rattlers bullpen to tie the game.

Jonny Butler followed with a high fly down the line in left that Vargas had trouble picking up in the conditions. The ball dropped just fair, and Butler made it all the way to third. He would score the go-ahead run on Casey Yamauchi's sacrifice fly.

The Timber Rattlers went down in order in the bottom of the fourth. Wisconsin's grounds crew did a lot of work between innings to try to keep the field playable and Welch went back out in the top of the fifth inning and got the first out. Then, the umpires called for the tarp,

There was a delay of over 45 minutes, during which the rain stopped, and the tarp was taken off the field to allow the grounds crew to get back to work on the field. Then, confusion set in at the ballpark. The game was announced as an official game despite not getting through five innings with the home team trailing.

Shortly after this announcement was made, the word came down that the game would be suspended and would be continued on Saturday. This prevented Lansing - for now - from their sixth consecutive win.

The series finale is Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field after the conclusion of the suspended game. Bishop Letson (0-0, 2.16) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattler. Lansing has named Grant Judkins (0-0, 5.63) as their starter.

