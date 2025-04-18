Loons Homer Four Times, Hope Hammers Two in 7-2 Win

April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (6-7) notched four home runs, two from Dodgers No. 6 prospect Zyhir Hope in a 7-2 win over the Dayton Dragons (5-8) on a 69-degree cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Hope has four home runs tied for the Midwest League. His 17 RBI lead the league and his 1.156 OPS is the best of guys who have played nine games. The 20-year-old's first was in the first inning, a two-run blast 437 feet and 107 off the bat facing Chase Burns.

- The second big fly led off the sixth, 418 feet and 109 mph exit velocity to straightaway centerfield.

- Kendall George started the day with an opposite-field solo shot to deep left. George was the first Loon to three on the year, knocking his 375 feet.

- Reds No. 1 Prospect Chase Burns after a walk with two outs in the first would retire the next 11 in a row, striking out seven.

- Loons' starter Brooks Auger, for the third time in 2025, went five innings. The right-hander struck out six working around three walks.

- Carlos Rojas notched the final three Great Lakes runs. A two-run double in the sixth. Rojas rocked his first of 2025 just inside the left-field foul pole.

- Robinson Ortiz and Christian Ruebeck combined for the final 4.1 innings scoreless.

Rounding Things Out

Zyhir Hope is the fastest Loon to four home runs since Jonny DeLuca hit four in the first four games of 2022.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Dayton square off tomorrow afternoon Saturday, April 19th. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Tomorrow and Sunday be on the lookout for Golden Eggs with special prizes at Dow Diamond.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.