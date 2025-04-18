Late Runs Fuel River Bandits' Win
April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT, Wis. - The Supper Clubbers have one significant thing in common with their Sky Carp brethren: They sure can strike out the opposition.
The Sky Carp, taking over their Friday night identity as the Supper Clubbers, struck out 17 River Bandits in an 8-0 loss at ABC Supply Stadium.
Thomas White got the start and allowed three runs in four innings to move to 0-1 on the season. White struck out six batters. Gabe Bierman followed with two nearly perfect innings featuring four strikeouts, while Will Kempner and Jesse Bergin combined to strike out seven River Bandits.
Quad Cities scored three runs in the second inning against White, and the game remained 3-0 until the eighth, when the Bandits erupted for five runs.
The Carp were shut out for the third time in four games this homestand, and managed just three hits on the evening.
Saturday will feature a matinee performance, with fans 12 and under able to run the bases following the game, and fans of all ages able to play catch in the outfield after the base run is complete.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Go to skycarp.com for tickets.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2025
- 'Caps Scrap to Franchise Record in Comeback Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- South Bend Starts Strong, West Michigan Finishes Stronger in 6-4 Defeat - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Win 3rd in a Row - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Rain Halts Play at Dozer Park Friday Night - Peoria Chiefs
- Bandits Twirl Second-Straight Shutout Win over Beloit - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers and Lugnuts Night Game is Suspended by Weather - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Rain Halts Play at Dozer Park Friday Night - Peoria Chiefs
- Loons Homer Four Times, Hope Hammers Two in 7-2 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Kernels and Chiefs Suspended in Top of the Fourth Inning Kernels Lead 8-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Nuts Win 5th Straight, Rain Suspends Nightcap - Lansing Lugnuts
- Late Runs Fuel River Bandits' Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Loons Utilize Home Run Ball in 7-2 Win over Dragons - Dayton Dragons
- Lansing Claims Series Win in 8-4 Game One Victory over Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 22-27 Presented by AES Ohio - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Lugnuts, Team Lyders Taco Bell Announce Launch-A-Ball to Benefit Capital Area Humane Society - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Beloit Sky Carp Stories
- Late Runs Fuel River Bandits' Win
- Sky Carp Fan 20 in 3-0 Loss
- Strong Pitching Leads Carp to Win
- Late Inning Runs Send Carp to Defeat
- Spirited Sky Carp Rally Falls Short