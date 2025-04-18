Late Runs Fuel River Bandits' Win

April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, Wis. - The Supper Clubbers have one significant thing in common with their Sky Carp brethren: They sure can strike out the opposition.

The Sky Carp, taking over their Friday night identity as the Supper Clubbers, struck out 17 River Bandits in an 8-0 loss at ABC Supply Stadium.

Thomas White got the start and allowed three runs in four innings to move to 0-1 on the season. White struck out six batters. Gabe Bierman followed with two nearly perfect innings featuring four strikeouts, while Will Kempner and Jesse Bergin combined to strike out seven River Bandits.

Quad Cities scored three runs in the second inning against White, and the game remained 3-0 until the eighth, when the Bandits erupted for five runs.

The Carp were shut out for the third time in four games this homestand, and managed just three hits on the evening.

