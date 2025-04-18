Kernels and Chiefs Suspended in Top of the Fourth Inning Kernels Lead 8-3

April 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, IL - Friday's game, April 18, has been suspended in the top of the fourth inning with the Kernels leading Peoria 8-3. The game will continue tomorrow, Saturday, April 19, with the resume of play beginning at 5:00. The fifth game of the series will then follow 45 minutes after the continued game ends and will be a seven-inning game. To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2025 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

