TinCaps Walked off in Road Trip Opener

May 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, Wisc. - The TinCaps lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate), 4-3, on a wet Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field. A game that was delayed 56 minutes by rain ultimately ended with Wisconsin's shortstop Gregory Barrios having a Gatorade cooler dumped on him by teammates following his walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

With 20 games remaining in the first half of the High-A Midwest League season, Wisconsin (29-17) leads the West Division standings.

In this road series opener, Fort Wayne (21-25) scored all of its runs in the fifth inning. Designated hitter Lucas Dunn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño knocked a go-ahead, two-run double that made it 3-2.

The Rattlers scored a run in the first and another in the third. They tied the game in the eighth.

Everyone in the TinCaps' lineup reached base, including third baseman Devin Ortiz, who had a team-high two hits. Joan Gonzalez worked three scoreless innings of middle relief.

The 'Caps are 7-9 in one-run games, having played in a league-high number.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 29 @ Wisconsin (1:10 pm)

- TinCaps probable starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect)

- Timber Rattlers probable starter: LHP Tate Kuehner

