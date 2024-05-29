Nuts Receive Prized Quartet from Stockton

The Lansing Lugnuts (23-23) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang, catcher Cole Conn and infielders Luke Mann and Casey Yamauchi received from Stockton (Class-A - California League)

- Catcher Carlos Amaya and infielders Jose Escorche and Dereck Salom transferred to Stockton

Zhuang, 23, was signed as an international free agent from Taipei, Taiwan, in 2021. In 32 1/3 innings with the Ports, he posted a 1.67 ERA with a 0.93 WHIP, allowing only 26 hits and four walks while striking out 37 batters.

Conn, 22, was drafted by Oakland in the 12th round in 2023 from the University of Illinois Chicago. He is tied for second in the California League in walks (33) and tied for fourth in RBIs (28), batting .273 with six doubles, one triple, four homers, five steals and an .848 OPS.

Mann, 24, was the A's 14th-round selection in 2023 from Missouri. He currently leads the California League with eight home runs, tying for second in extra-base hits (18), and ranking third in both total bases (82) and slugging percentage (.516). In 40 games overall, the St. Louis native batted .296 with nine doubles, one triple and stolen base, posting an .899 OPS.

Yamauchi, 23, signed with the Athletics as an undrafted free agent in 2023 from Hawai'i Hilo and played in three games for the Lugnuts in his first professional season, going 6-for-9 with a double, two walks and three steals in a season-ending series at Lake County. His .316 batting average for Stockton ranks fifth highest in the California League; overall in 35 games, he collected six doubles, two triples and seven steals while striking out only 13 times in 132 plate appearances.

Both Conn and Mann are in the starting lineup this morning, as the Lugnuts host the Peoria Chiefs in an 11:05 a.m. Grand Slam School Day, the second game of a six-game series.

The updated Lansing roster has 27 active players and one player on the Injured List.

