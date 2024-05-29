Dragons Get Shutout Win in DH Nightcap After Losing Marathon Game in Opener

Beloit, Wisc. - Dayton pitchers Javi Rivera and Andrew Moore combined on a six-hit shutout and Cam Collier delivered a big run-scoring double as the Dragons defeated the Beloit Sky Carp 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night. The win gave the Dragons a split of the twin bill. They lost the first game 6-5 in 12 innings.

The second game was scoreless going to the sixth inning when Hector Rodriguez started the Dayton rally with a line drive single. The hit was the second of the game for Rodriguez and gave him seven multi-hit games in his last eight contests. After the hit by Rodriguez, Collier doubled to the right field corner. Rodriguez tried to score from first and the throw to the plate beat Rodriguez, but the Beloit catcher dropped the ball as he attempted to apply the tag and the run scored. After Cade Hunter's single moved Collier to third, Drew Mount delivered a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Collier and make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, Rivera enjoyed his third straight scoreless start and extended his scoreless streak to 16.2 innings. He was replaced by Moore with two outs in the sixth with runners at first and second. Moore got a ground out to end the sixth and notched three strikeouts in the seventh, allowing only a one-out single, for the save.

Rivera (3-2) earned the win, going five and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

In the first game, Beloit broke a 5-5 tie with a run in the bottom of the 12 th . The game was scheduled as a seven-inning contest and marked the first time the Dragons have gone five extra innings since the "free runner" rule (runner starts at second base in every half inning once the game reaches extra innings) was implemented in 2018. The first game of Wednesday's doubleheader was played in three hours, 33 minutes.

The Dragons took a 3-2 lead on a solo home run by Logan Tanner in the sixth inning, but Beloit tied the game in the seventh to send it to extra innings. The Dragons took one-run leads in the ninth and 11th innings, both coming on RBI singles by Sal Stewart, only to see Beloit score single runs in the bottom half of the same innings to keep the game alive.

Rodriguez, Stewart, and Tanner each had two hits in the first game.

The Dragons finished the night five games out of first place with 19 to play in the first half race.

Notes: The Dragons stranded 16 runners in the first game of the doubleheader, their highest single-game total since they left 17 men on base at South Bend on August 20, 2015.

Up Next: The Dragons (23-24) battle Beloit (21-25) again in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 7:35 pm (EDT). Johnathan Harmon (1-3, 6.19) will start for Dayton against Beloit's Karson Milbrandt (1-2, 2.84).

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 pm against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

