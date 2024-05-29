Captains Notch Eight Runs on Thirteen Hits, Top Kernels 8-2

May 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Lake County offense scored a run in each of the first three innings Tuesday night and never looked back, topping Cedar Rapids 8-2 in game one of the series.

Entering the set with the best offense in the Midwest League across many different categories, it didn't take long for Lake County to get on the board Tuesday. In the top of the first inning, a walk, fielder's choice and base hit put Alex Mooney into scoring position, where Jake Fox scored him on an RBI single to put the Captains on the board first 1-0.

In the second, the Captains doubled the lead. To lead off the inning, Jorge Burgos crushed a solo home run to increase the Lake County edge to 2-0.

Cedar Rapids got on the board in the bottom of the second. Agustin Ruiz doubled to begin the inning, and the next batter, Jose Salas, dropped down a bunt that was thrown away, allowing Ruiz to score to put the Kernels on the board to make it 2-1.

It didn't take long for Lake County to get that run back. With one out in the third, C.J. Kayfus ripped a double, as did Cooper Ingle behind him to plate Kayfus and put the Captains back up by two at 3-1.

In the fifth, Lake County blew it open. Back-to-back walks and a wild pitch put the first two batters of the inning into scoring position. After a Fox sac fly made it 4-1, Jose Devers lifted a two-run home run to extend the Captains' advantage to 6-1.

Down by five, the Kernels got a run back in the seventh. Misael Urbina walked, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch to begin the frame, and a batter later, he came home to score on a Nate Baez sac fly to make it 6-2.

But that would be the closest the Kernels got. Lake County added on two more runs in the top of the ninth to extend its lead to 8-2, the score which would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 28-17 on the season and snaps Cedar Rapids' 11-game home winning streak. Game two of the series with Lake County is set for Wednesday at 12:05, with C.J. Culpepper on the mound opposite Austin Peterson.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.