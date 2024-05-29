Chiefs Blanked in Wednesday Matinee

May 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







LANSING, MI - The Peoria Chiefs were held to just three hits Wednesday in a 4-0 defeat to the Lansing Lugnuts.

Of Peoria's three hits Wednesday, two of them were infield singles. Lansing starter and Oakland A's No. 2 prospect Luis Morales twirled three scoreless innings. Then, Jacob Watters allowed just two hits over five flawless frames. Though not a save spot, Lansing closer Hunter Breault spun a 1-2-3 ninth inning to preserve the shutout.

On the bump for the Chiefs, Brycen Mautz did everything he could to match the Lugnuts. The former second-round pick turned in his best performance of the season Wednesday. Mautz took a shutout into the seventh inning before Lansing scratched an unearned tally. With a runner at first and two outs, Danny Bautista hit a slow chopper to third. Peoria's Michael Curialle threw in the dirt to first base, and the ball clanked off of Osvaldo Tovalin's glove into shallow right field. Luke Mann motored all the way from first to score the go-ahead run.

In the eighth, Lansing broke things open against Gustavo Rodriguez. Henry Bolte worked a lead-off free pass and promptly swiped second and third. He scored on an Euribiel Angeles single to make it 2-0. Then, an RBI double by Colby Halter and a walk to Mann forced Rodriguez's exit from the contest with the Lugnuts in front 3-0. A sac fly created the final 4-0 margin.

Mautz, despite not allowing an earned tally over seven innings, was tagged with the loss. He did earn a quality start, the club's eighth of the month. Watters was the game's winner in relief.

The series continues from Lansing on Wednesday. Quinn Mathews makes his third High-A start for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST/6:05 P.M. CST.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.