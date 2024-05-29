River Bandits Slug to 10-5 Opener over Cubs

May 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







In a series opener when the first three innings of the night went down in about 45 minutes, before a long 4th inning delay, the Quad Cities River Bandits doubled-up the South Bend Cubs 10-5. Quad Cities now owns seven wins on the season against South Bend, as the club's began the third series against each other on Tuesday.

Nick Hull got the start for South Bend, and surrendered two home runs in his outing. The first, a center field shot from Brett Squires, and the other, a drive to left-center by Kale Emshoff. The home runs were sandwiched around a strong 2nd and 3rd inning for Hull.

However, after a quick paced 3rd inning by the right-hander, Hull had a long gap between innings because of a delay at the start of the 4th inning.

Pedro Ramirez picked up an RBI single in the 6th, stretching his on-base streak to 11 straight games. Jefferson Rojas also moved his hitting streak to 11 in a row in the game.

The best comeback attempt came in the top of the 7th, when Jordan Nwogu doubled home a run. Nwogu had a multi-hit game for the second time since returning to South Bend a couple weeks back. South Bend scored three in the 7th, but that was answered with three in the 8th by Quad Cities. Ed Howard also finished with a two-hit game, he was on base three times.

The Cubs and River Bandits will get together again on Wednesday night for Game 2 of the series. First pitch is 7:30 PM ET with right-hander Nick Dean on the mound for South Bend.

